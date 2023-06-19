Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Antony Blinken as China and US look to prevent tension escalating: state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, according to state news agency Xinhua, in the latest of a series of talks between the Washington envoy and key Chinese officials in Beijing.

It was their first encounter in more than seven months - Blinken was present when Xi met his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November.

In his opening remarks, Xi said talks between Blinken and Chinese officials were "candid and in-depth".

Beijing, he said, has made its position clear and both sides had reached agreement on "some specific issues", without further elaboration.

"State-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. I hope that through this visit, Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilising China-US relations," Xi said.

Blinken's two-day visit to China - which wraps up on Monday - was among the key outcomes of the Xi-Biden meeting in which they agreed to work on improving ties.

Earlier in the day, China's top diplomat Wang Yi urged the United States to "reflect deeply" and manage differences with Beijing, while attributing worsening ties to Washington's "erroneous perception" of China.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Wang told Blinken that his trip to Beijing came at a "critical juncture" in US-China ties and it was "necessary to make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation and conflict".

"Sino-US relations have experienced ups and downs, and it is necessary for the US to reflect deeply and work with China to jointly manage differences and avoid strategic surprises," he said.

"With an attitude of being responsible to the people, history and the world, we must reverse the downward spiral of Sino-US relations, push for a return to a healthy and stable track and work together to find a correct way for China and the United States to get along in the new era."

Wang also urged the US not to assume China was seeking dominance, and not to "misjudge" Beijing based on the trajectories of traditional Western powers.

"This is key as to whether the US policy towards China can truly return to objectivity and rationality," Wang said.

Wang, who is Xi's top foreign policy adviser, also called for the US to lift unilateral sanctions against China, stop the suppression of China's technological development, and not interfere in Beijing's internal affairs - a line that has frequently been used by Chinese officials.

On Taiwan, Wang stressed that safeguarding its national unity would always be at the core of China's core interests, and that there was "no room for compromise".

According to the Chinese statement on the meeting, Blinken shared Washington's views with Wang, adding that the US looked forward to strengthening communication with China and managing differences responsibly.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday, June 19, 2023. Photo: AP Photo

According to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Blinken emphasised the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation.

Blinken raised a number of issues "of concern" and stressed that the US would "always stand up for the interests and values of the American people", the readout said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks to attend a meeting with China's director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP

Washington's top envoy invited Qin to Washington to continue discussions, to which they agreed to schedule a visit at a "mutually suitable time".

CCTV reported that Qin told Blinken bilateral ties between the two world powers were at their lowest but Beijing was committed to building a "stable, predictable and constructive" US-China relationship.

Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province to be brought under mainland control, by force if necessary. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Washington, however, opposes any attempt to take the island by force.

Blinken is the highest-ranking American official to visit China in five years, and his trip comes as Washington's ties with Beijing are plagued by a litany of issues, including Taiwan, the Ukraine war and technology.

Observers have suggested that his meetings with key Chinese officials are also aimed at nailing down details for a potential meeting between Biden and Xi.

On Saturday, Biden said he hoped to meet Xi "over the next several months" to talk about "legitimate differences we have".

More to follow ...

