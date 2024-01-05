Blinken Heads to Mideast After Red Sea Attacks, Iran Blast

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken left for his fourth trip to the Middle East since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, as part of US efforts to counter growing risks of a broader regional conflict.

The top US diplomat will travel to Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel, with a visit to the West Bank and an additional stop in Greece, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Thursday.

“The secretary will focus on a number of critical issues on this trip,” Miller told reporters as he announced the itinerary before Blinken’s departure later in the day. “We don’t expect every conversation on this trip to be easy.”

As Israel pursues its drive to eliminate Hamas, which mounted the October attack and is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, shockwaves from the war are still spreading, from the Red Sea to Lebanon and Iraq.

The situation is escalating in the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthi forces continue to target commercial ships despite a US-led task force aimed at protecting passage to the Suez Canal that carries 12% of global maritime trade.

In a joint statement, the US, UK, Germany, Australia and a number of other countries warned that the Houthis “will bear the responsibility of the consequences” if the attacks continued.

The coalition has so far shot down 19 drones and missiles amid 25 attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Navy forces in the Middle East, told reporters on Thursday. But he acknowledged that the Houthi attacks continue “unabated.”

Red Sea

In the latest development in the Red Sea, a “low-profile” unmanned surface vessel packed with explosives detonated Thursday within a couple of miles from merchant ships, Cooper said.

A UK official said Thursday that allied action against the Houthis in Yemen, where they are based, is likely if they don’t heed the warning. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Biden administration has raised that possibility.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for blasts in Iran on Wednesday that killed scores of people, removing a potential spark for inflaming tensions in the Middle East with Iran’s authorities blaming efforts to punish it for its stance against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

But the danger of regional confrontation is still on the rise amid growing hostility between Israel and neighboring Lebanon, from where Iran-backed Hezbollah militants have fired at Israeli posts and soldiers. On Tuesday, Hamas said Israel conducted a drone strike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut that killed one of the militant group’s senior officials.

‘Dangerous Escalation’

In Iraq, the armed forces warned of a “dangerous escalation” after a US strike on Thursday killed a senior commander in an Iran-linked militia in a security headquarters in the capital Baghdad.

Groups backed by Iran have escalated attacks across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen since Israel struck back against Hamas.

The Gaza-based group infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7, killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240. More than 100 hostages remain in the coastal strip. Hamas-run health authorities there say Israel’s retaliatory strikes have killed some 22,000 people.

Gaza Aid

Blinken will focus on increasing the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, speak with Israeli officials about how to “transition to the next phase of operations” — including enabling Palestinians to return to their homes — and also about efforts to release hostages, Miller said.

He added that “some of the toughest conversations” will be about the governance of Gaza when the conflict ends. “We think it’s important to engage in those conversations,” Miller said.

The Biden administration has more broadly been pushing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce the intensity of its war against Hamas in Gaza, which has drawn condemnation from human rights groups and a number of nations.

As on his previous whirlwind Middle East trips since the war broke out, Blinken will push Arab nations to use their influence on Iran, Hamas and other groups in the region to prevent a wider war and help free hostages.

Blinken will use his stop in Turkey to discuss the final steps needed for Turkey to ratify Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Miller said, and will discuss support for Ukraine and regional maritime security with officials in Greece.

