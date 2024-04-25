Blinken Lands in China For Tense Talks as US Sanctions Loom

Blinken Lands in China For Tense Talks as US Sanctions Loom·Bloomberg
Iain Marlow
3 min read
19

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in China on a mission to press Beijing on thorny issues including its support for Russia and industrial overcapacity, with the threat of new US sanctions looming over his visit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The top US diplomat will hold talks with senior Communist Party officials in the economic hub of Shanghai on Thursday, before heading to Beijing for a final day of meetings, including a possible face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.

Blinken will try to convince Chinese officials to halt trade that has enabled Russia’s defense industrial base to rebuild despite Western curbs imposed after its invasion of Ukraine. Also on the agenda are Beijing’s territorial claims over the self-ruled island of Taiwan and its aggression in the South China Sea, a senior US official said.

The hawkish US election season is testing a stabilization in ties brokered by Xi and President Joe Biden last year. The US leader last week blasted Beijing as “xenophobic,” vowed more tariffs on China and opened a probe into the Asian nation’s ship industry.

The ruling Communist Party’s response to the latest trade salvos has, so far, been limited to tough talk and symbolic tit-for-tat tariffs. Xi is trying to woo foreign investors back to China and reinvigorate the world’s No. 2 economy, as it battles a protracted property crisis and a slew of trade probes from the European Union.

“You often see the most activist Chinese response at times when they’re feeling empowered and strong,” said Jude Blanchette, an expert on China and foreign investment at Washington’s Center for International and Strategic Studies. “Right now, the leadership in Beijing is having to put out a lot of fires.”

Adding to those concerns is the threat of new sanctions. Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told officials in Beijing that Chinese banks helping Russia’s war effort could face fresh US sanctions, as she raised concerns to top leaders about China’s overcapacity. Ahead of Blinken’s visit, Chinese state media called out the contradiction in trying to stabilize ties while ramping up trade rivalry.

“Why does the US side turn a normal visit into what seems like an ultimatum?” the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper wrote in an editorial. “If this issue is not resolved, it is like walking at night blindfolded and it will easily lead to mistakes and even danger.”

Blinken landed in China just hours after the Senate passed a $95 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which could also lead to the ban of popular video-sharing app TikTok unless it divests from its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd. Biden signed the package into law on Wednesday.

The US delegation will seek to clearly communicate policies to Beijing in order to prevent any escalation of tensions. In recent weeks, the US met with European and Asian allies to discuss China. Blinken’s trip also coincides with the US and Philippines conducting military exercises near the disputed South China Sea and Taiwan.

US officials are unlikely to walk away from meetings this week with many concrete breakthroughs or deliverables. While there are signs the relationship has stabilized, the two countries have continued to dispute over issues spanning trade, technology, human rights, Ukraine, North Korea and the Middle East, where Blinken has sought to enlist Beijing’s help to pressure Iran.

The large delegation traveling with Blinken underscores the varied topics for discussion in Shanghai and Beijing this week.

He is accompanied by Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs; Sarah Beran, National Security Council senior director for China and Taiwan affairs; Elizabeth Allen, under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs; Todd Robinson, assistant secretary of state for international narcotics and law enforcement affairs; as well as Nathan Fick, ambassador-at-large for cyberspace and digital policy.

(Updates with details, including Biden signing TikTok bill into law.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • JSW, Amara Raja, Reliance submit bids to make batteries in India

    Reliance Industries, JSW Neo Energy and Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies are among seven companies who have submitted bids to set up battery manufacturing gigafactory in India, the government said on Tuesday. The companies have submitted bids to set up units to manufacture advanced chemistry cells with a total capacity of 10GWh under the government's production-linked incentive scheme. The scheme for battery manufacturing has a maximum outlay of 36.20 billion rupees ($434.41 million), the government said.

  • Markets wary of intervention as yen struggles at 155 level

    The yen was pinned on the weaker side of 155 per dollar on Thursday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kicks off its two-day rate-setting meeting, leaving traders nervous as to whether Tokyo will intervene while policy deliberations are still underway. Having traded in a tight range over the past few days, a buoyant dollar finally broke above the 155 yen level for the first time since 1990 in the previous session, and was last steady at 155.34 yen in early Asia trade. Intense speculation of intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the yen had hampered the dollar's ascent towards the psychologically key level, seen by some market participants as a line in the sand that would prompt Tokyo to take action.

  • TSMC says 'A16' chipmaking tech to arrive in 2026, setting up showdown with Intel

    SANTA CLARA, California (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said on Wednesday that a new chip manufacturing technology called "A16" will enter production in the second half of 2026, setting up a showdown with longtime rival Intel over who can make the world's fastest chips. TSMC, the world's biggest contract manufacturer of advanced computing chips and a key supplier to Nvidia and Apple, announced the news at a conference in Santa Clara, California, where TSMC executives said that makers of AI chips will likely be the first adopters of the technology rather than a smartphone maker. Analysts told Reuters that the technologies announced on Wednesday could call into question Intel's claims in February that it will overtake TSMC in making the world's fastest computing chips with a new technology Intel calls "14A."

  • China’s Scrutiny Sparks Corporate Holdouts to Pivot on Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are increasingly bumping up their dividend payouts, a sign that a regulatory push for higher shareholder returns is bearing fruit. Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingJilin Expres

  • Cocoa Price Swings Are the Craziest Since the 1970s

    (Bloomberg) -- Cocoa resumed gains in New York, with prices the most volatile in almost five decades amid uncertainty over a historic crunch and as traders pull out of the market.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapMeta Projects Higher Spending in Deeper Push Into AIBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching Whi

  • Do You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits? 5 Things to Know Before Applying.

    Married or divorced? You could qualify for spousal benefits.

  • Meta’s Miss Sparks Fear in Tech World With Big Earnings Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- A disappointing earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. has technology investors on edge with results from some of the stock market’s biggest and most important companies due in the coming days.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla So

  • Surging auto insurance rates squeeze drivers, fuel inflation

    Relentlessly rising auto insurance rates are squeezing car owners and stoking inflation. Auto insurance rates rose 2.6% in March and are up 22% from a year ago. Premium costs have been marching steadily higher since 2022, even as inflation at the consumer level steadily cooled from its 9.1% peak in the middle of that year.

  • Biden is sending $61 billion to Ukraine. Much of it will pass through the US economy first.

    Washington is spending another $61 billion to help Ukraine. But most of the money will flow through the US economy first.

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.