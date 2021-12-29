U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Blinken to name former U.S. official Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women-sources

1 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday will name former U.S. official Rina Amiri as a special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights, two sources familiar with the decision said.

Amiri has spent two decades advising governments, the United Nations and think tanks on issues related to Afghanistan. Under former President Barack Obama, she served a senior advisor to the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Blinken will also name Stephenie Foster, a State Department veteran, as a new senior adviser for women and girls on the Afghan relocation efforts, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Andrea Shalal)

