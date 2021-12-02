U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,544.36
    +31.32 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,436.09
    +414.05 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,222.10
    -31.96 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,172.62
    +25.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.47
    -0.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.80
    -12.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.1326
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4290
    -0.0050 (-0.35%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3315
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    112.9330
    +0.1530 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,353.14
    -2,196.04 (-3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,438.29
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.19
    -38.49 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
JOBS:

New U.S. jobless claims increased from prior week

Some 222,000 individuals filed, 240,000 was expected

Blinken says will know soon whether Iran intends to engage in nuclear talks in good faith

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday it will be known in "the very near future" whether Iran intends to engage in good faith in talks to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, but that recent rhetoric did not give cause for optimism.

Speaking to reporters in Sweden, where he attended meetings of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Blinken said he discussed Iran in meetings with his counterparts from Russia and Israel on Thursday.

There was still time for Iran to engage meaningfully in the nuclear talks, Blinken added. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis)

