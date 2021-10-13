U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,351.94
    +1.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,301.14
    -77.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,524.61
    +58.69 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +0.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.67
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +36.10 (+2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.65 (+2.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5530
    -0.0270 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4520
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,801.21
    +853.95 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,339.96
    +5.56 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Blinken says "time is running short" for Iran to return to nuclear deal

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that "time is running short" for Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and that Washington would look at every option to deal with the challenge posed by Tehran.

Blinken spoke to the press after a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Emerati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Washington.

“We are getting close to a point at which returning to compliance with the JCPOA will not in and of itself recapture the benefits of the JCPOA and that’s because Iran has been using this time to advance its nuclear program in a variety of ways," said Blinken. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis, Maayan Lubell and Simon Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Here's when the IRS can check out my bank account

    How about the tax police first prove they can shake more money out of wealthy tax evaders.

  • Biden wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • We’re not living in a world of stagflation, economist says

    Matthew Luzzetti, Deutsche Bank Chief U.S. Economist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets are moving after September's CPI data came out and weigh in on why investors shouldn't be concerned about stagflation just yet.

  • More expensive food, rents boost U.S. inflation; further increases anticipated

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September as Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods, putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth. With prices likely to rise further in the months ahead following a recent surge in the costs of energy products, the report from the Labor Department on Wednesday could test Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's repeated assertion that high inflation is transitory. Powell and the White House have blamed supply chain bottlenecks for the high inflation.

  • Inflation Ticked Up In September. Here’s What That Means for the Fed’s Tapering Plans.

    The data are unlikely to have a major influence on the Federal Reserve's decision to start phasing out its emergency bond-buying program in November.

  • BP, Shell Leaders to Face Congress Over Alleged Climate Cover-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives from BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc will testify before a House committee investigating allegations that oil giants misled the public about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Bur

  • Afghanistan mission ‘was a failure’: Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal

    Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

  • Facebook, Lazada Told to Stop Text-Blaster Sales in Philippines

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine government ordered Facebook Inc., Lazada Group and Sea Ltd’s Shopee to stop selling unregistered portable mobile phone transmitters, which local media said may be used by politicians campaigning for the May 2022 elections.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction

  • China’s Exports Surge to Record as Demand Outweighs Power Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports surged to a new monthly record in September as strong demand ahead of year-end holidays and rising prices outweighed the effect of power shortages across the country.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresExports grew 28.1% in dollar te

  • The debt limit could delay Social Security benefits

    The recent congressional action to raise the debt ceiling is a welcome reprieve, but the issue is expected to re-emerge in early December. During the recent debate, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted some of the potential consequences of a failure to raise the debt ceiling. If Treasury could no longer borrow and its cash balance were insufficient for the government to pay its bills, Yellen testified that: “Nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security payments or receive them delayed.”

  • Putin denies Russia is using gas as a weapon - live updates

    Rail bosses to slash thousands of jobs in scramble to implement £2bn of cuts Four more energy firms on the verge of collapse Interest rate rises are coming – here's how to protect yourself FTSE 100 inches higher despite GDP miss; Wall Street dips on inflation worries Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Putin’s gas war with Europe is far from over Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Nordstrom, JOLTS underscore 'palpable sense of urgency' in jobs market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

  • Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal: Afghanistan War was a 'failure'

    Retired General Stanley McChrystal, who led coalition forces in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, called the Afghanistan War a "failure" in a new interview with Yahoo Finance.

  • China Credit Growth Slows Amid Property, Evergrande Troubles

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s credit growth slowed in September, as weakness in the property market amid the Evergrande crisis weighed on financing and lending activities, despite the central bank’s call to stabilize credit expansion.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresA

  • Bidenomics report card: Biden gets a boost

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the latest Yahoo Finance/Moody's Analytics Bidenomics scorecard.

  • China Not ‘Dumb’ Enough for Lehman Moment, StanChart CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government won’t allow the turbulence surrounding stricken property developer China Evergrande Group to turn into a systemic crisis, the chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Plc said.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Yea

  • Trump hotel in D.C. nears lease sale deal, could become a Waldorf Astoria, per report

    The Trump Organization is reportedly close to a deal to sell the lease to its Trump International Hotel in downtown D.C. According to The Wall Street Journal, the former president’s company is in talks with CGI Merchant Group of Miami to sell the hotel lease for more than $370 million. The Trump Organization leases the property, the former Old Post Office, from the federal government in an agreement that extends for nearly 100 years.

  • Jon Stewart Explains Why Donald Trump Has ‘Very Good Chance’ Of Winning In 2024

    The former "Daily Show" host pointed out the "actual danger" which is "not flashy or sexy."