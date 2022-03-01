U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

BLiNQ Networks introduces NetLiNQ Access Gateway, lowering the cost of ownership for Fixed Wireless Access and Private LTE/5G Networks

·2 min read

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks announces the NetLiNQ Access Gateway (AGW), a cost-effective distributed evolved packet core (EPC) which scales to the size of the network. The NetLiNQ Access Gateway lowers the upfront costs of network deployment for operators because appliances need only be purchased for the actual sites being deployed. The distributed nature of the appliances also significantly improves network stability by eliminating the single point of failure associated with other EPC solutions, while reducing the complexity and cost of implementation.

A distributed EPC is an ideal solution for fixed wireless deployments due to its small failure domain, optimal traffic path and robust transport latency. The ability of the NetLiNQ AGW to grow organically as the network grows makes the solution both reliable and scalable. The NetLiNQ AGW is a hardware appliance deployed at the base of the tower where base stations are installed. Given its proximity to the base stations, the NetLiNQ AGW alleviates key issues common to other EPC solutions such as suboptimal traffic paths and single points of failure.

The NetLiNQ AGW is powered by the Magma open-source software platform which adheres fully to 3GPP standards. The AGW provides network services and policy enforcement, implementing an EPC which is a combination of Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA) and a Packet Gateway (PGW). A cloud-hosted orchestrator service provides a simple and consistent way to configure, manage, and monitor the wireless network securely.

Magma enables operators to manage their networks more efficiently with more automation, less downtime, better predictability, and more agility to add new services and applications, while augmenting modern and efficient mobile networks at scale.

NetLiNQ AGW joins BLiNQ Networks' base stations, subscribers, and NetLiNQ management system as a key element in enabling cost effective end-to-end LTE/5G solutions for fixed wireless operators and private networks. For more information contact info@blinqnetworks.com or visit https://blinqnetworks.com/products/netlinq-access-gateway-agw/.

About BLiNQ Networks

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-ready fixed wireless hardware, building the technology to provide essential internet connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G-ready solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information visit blinqnetworks.com.

For Further Information: Mary Cruz, mary.cruz@blinqnetworks.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blinq-networks-introduces-netlinq-access-gateway-lowering-the-cost-of-ownership-for-fixed-wireless-access-and-private-lte5g-networks-301492830.html

SOURCE BLiNQ Networks Inc.

