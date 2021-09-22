Blis appoints new Managing Director, continues hiring spree in Asia-Pacific

Expanded role for Emma-Jayne Owens and 30 new hires in the region in 2021 so far

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the leading privacy-first, location-powered programmatic advertising partner, today announces the appointment of Emma-Jayne Owens as Managing Director of Asia-Pacific.

Blis has been operating in the region since 2014 and growing rapidly since then, with employees based across all key countries. Emma-Jayne has already been operating as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand at Blis since November 2019. The expansion of her scope of work now includes Singapore, the Philippines and India, all of which are poised for growth.

"EJ has been instrumental to the success of Blis in Australia and New Zealand during the past two years," said Dave King, Global Commercial Officer at Blis. "Asian markets are extremely important to Blis' future plans and we're excited to see EJ replicate her successes in the region. EJ's energy and passion combined with her incredible experience will be key to driving growth across our APAC markets."

In addition to Emma-Jayne's expanded remit, Blis also announces three other promotions: Alicia Placer to Head of Partnerships & Programmatic APAC, Henry Susanto to Head of Operations APAC and Jack Dellecoste takes a new role as Head of Client Services ANZ. This also coincides with several other important hires in the region, with headcount growing to 30 new hires so far in 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Owens said: "It has been a rewarding journey so far, we are growing quickly and building a talented team to lead our growth and expansion in the region. I'm delighted to take on the challenge across new markets and look forward to driving continued success for Blis and our clients ".

Blis is the leading privacy-first, location-powered programmatic advertising partner. We deliver accurate targeting at scale without reliance on personal data, helping the world's largest brands and media agencies drive key business outcomes through personalised and high-performing digital advertising.

Blis uses real-world and online data, as well as behaviour and lifestyle indicators, to profile and understand audiences better than anyone else. Using a huge opted-in global planning and measurement panel and taking an aggregated and anonymous approach to audience targeting, Blis reaches precise audiences at scale without reliance on personal data.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency, Blis reaches over a billion mobile devices a year.

