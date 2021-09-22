U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.25
    -16.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,688.00
    -110.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,956.75
    -67.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,171.30
    -9.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.10
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2560
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,113.09
    -662.98 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.35
    -47.49 (-4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,670.96
    -168.75 (-0.57%)
     

Blis appoints new Managing Director, continues hiring spree in Asia-Pacific

·2 min read

Expanded role for Emma-Jayne Owens and 30 new hires in the region in 2021 so far

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the leading privacy-first, location-powered programmatic advertising partner, today announces the appointment of Emma-Jayne Owens as Managing Director of Asia-Pacific.

Blis Logo
Blis Logo

Blis has been operating in the region since 2014 and growing rapidly since then, with employees based across all key countries. Emma-Jayne has already been operating as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand at Blis since November 2019. The expansion of her scope of work now includes Singapore, the Philippines and India, all of which are poised for growth.

"EJ has been instrumental to the success of Blis in Australia and New Zealand during the past two years," said Dave King, Global Commercial Officer at Blis. "Asian markets are extremely important to Blis' future plans and we're excited to see EJ replicate her successes in the region. EJ's energy and passion combined with her incredible experience will be key to driving growth across our APAC markets."

In addition to Emma-Jayne's expanded remit, Blis also announces three other promotions: Alicia Placer to Head of Partnerships & Programmatic APAC, Henry Susanto to Head of Operations APAC and Jack Dellecoste takes a new role as Head of Client Services ANZ. This also coincides with several other important hires in the region, with headcount growing to 30 new hires so far in 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Owens said: "It has been a rewarding journey so far, we are growing quickly and building a talented team to lead our growth and expansion in the region. I'm delighted to take on the challenge across new markets and look forward to driving continued success for Blis and our clients ".

About Blis

Blis is the leading privacy-first, location-powered programmatic advertising partner. We deliver accurate targeting at scale without reliance on personal data, helping the world's largest brands and media agencies drive key business outcomes through personalised and high-performing digital advertising.

Blis uses real-world and online data, as well as behaviour and lifestyle indicators, to profile and understand audiences better than anyone else. Using a huge opted-in global planning and measurement panel and taking an aggregated and anonymous approach to audience targeting, Blis reaches precise audiences at scale without reliance on personal data.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency, Blis reaches over a billion mobile devices a year.

To learn more, visit blis.com.

SOURCE Blis Media Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman, Coinbase Back Crypto Fund Manager One River Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’One River Digital Asset Management, a startup cryptocurrency-fund manager backed by Alan Howard, raised $41 million from new investors inc

  • Rockwell Automation Expands Corporate Sustainability Team; Plans to Accelerate Commercial Sustainability Offerings

    MILWAUKEE, September 21, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation, which for two decades has been named to leading sustainability indices, has expanded its corporate sustainability team and function....

  • Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Advisory Committee

    Prophecy DeFi Inc. ("Prophecy DeFi", or the "Company") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Peng Zhong to the Company's Advisory Committee, effective immediately.

  • Top Pfizer Shareholders

    The top Pfizer shareholders are Frank A. D'amelio, John Douglas Young, Mikael Dolsten, Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and State Street.

  • Mastercard chairman Banga to retire at year-end, Janow to head Board

    The company said current lead independent director Merit Janow would be the non-executive independent chair and would assume her new role on Jan. 1, 2022. Janow, who joined the board in 2014, is also a dean and professor of international economic law and international affairs at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, the company said in a statement. Earlier this year, Banga stepped down from his role as the CEO of the payments processor.

  • Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks for October 2021

    These are the consumer discretionary stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

    PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down as his role of head of the Americas. Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of the largest dealership network in the United States, AutoNation Inc., based in Florida. Manley will not be replaced, and Americas chief operating officer Antonio Filosa will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

  • WildBrain Announces Executive Appointments to Fuel New Business, Creativity and Integration

    WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, announces that Damon Berger has joined the company in the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Stephanie Betts has been promoted to Chief Content Officer (CCO) and Deirdre Brennan has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

  • Elexicon Energy welcomes Indy Butany-DeSouza as its President and CEO

    Elexicon Energy Inc. ("Elexicon Energy") is excited to welcome Indy Butany-DeSouza as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") as she officially steps into the role today. She is making history as the first female South-Asian to be appointed as the President and CEO of a public utility in Ontario.

  • Transurban’s $8.1 Billion Sydney Tolls Deal

    Sep.19 -- Scott Charlton, chief executive officer at Transurban Group, one of the world’s largest toll-road operators, discusses the company’s venture with three other partners taking full control of a network of Sydney’s roads and tunnels, traffic growth in Australia and expanding the business globally. He speaks exclusively to Haidi Stroud-Watts on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • CULT Food Science Appoints Cell Biologist Ian Smith, Ph.D. to Advisory Board

    CULT Food Science Corp. (the "Company" or "CULT"), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ian Smith, Ph.D. to be one of the founding members of the Company's strategic advisory board ("Advisory Board"). Dr. Smith is an accomplished scientist with a 20-yea

  • NFP Welcomes Lesley Munk as SVP, Associate General Counsel, in Canada

    NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement, and individual solutions today announced Lesley Munk has joined as senior vice president, Associate General Counsel, for the company's Canadian operations. As part of the Canadian executive leadership team, Munk will work closely with the Company's business leaders in Canada on all transactions and acquisitions, while working to mitigate risk and maximize opportunities within

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Tumbles

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right As Lucid Air Gets EPA Rating Of 520 Miles Per Charge?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Bounces

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.