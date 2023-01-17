U.S. markets closed

Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $29.22 Billion by 2026 at a 7.9% CAGR

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global blister packaging machinery consumption market is expected to grow from $19.86 billion in 2021 to $21.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The blister packaging machinery consumption market is expected to reach $29.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the blister packaging machinery market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blister packaging machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main technology of blister packaging machinery consumption are thermoforming and cold forming. The thermoforming technology of blister packaging machinery consumption is the process of converting a flat plastic sheet into a three-dimensional shape using heat, vacuum, and pressure.

Thermoplastics are plastics made of thermoforming that become homogenised when heated. The blister packaging machinery consumption types are carded and clamshell, that are made up of material such as plastic, paper, and aluminium, which are applied to pharmaceutical industry, food industry, cosmetics and personal care, and consumer electronics.

The rising demand for the pharma industry is expected to propel the blister packaging market. The high economic growth, combined with increasing health insurance penetration, has increased spending on healthcare and medicine. Furthermore, People's reliance on medication grows as they live longer lives with better access to treatment. The ability of the market to produce high-quality, low-cost medicines represents a massive business opportunity for the domestic industry.

The insurance industry also influences medical spending. This increased demand in medicine has pushed the use of blister packaging machinery market to protect products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination, for extended periods. For Instance, In December 2019, according to Enterprise Ireland's published report on the UK pharmaceutical sector, the value of the UK pharmaceutical sector is expected to rise by 19.3% to £25 billion ($30.26) between 2018 and 2023, representing a 3.6% annual increase. Therefore, the rising demand for the pharma industry will drive the blister packaging machinery consumption makret.

New product innovations in the packaging design of blister packs have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the blister packaging machinery consumption market. Innovative packaging entails innovative techniques and solutions that help products stand out from the crowd and increase the product's growth and success with more sustainable and cost-effective solutions over the package's lifespan. Major companies operating in the packaging sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, In April 2022, Huhtamaki, a Finland-based consumer packaging company, launched Push Tab blister lid, a first-to-market, aluminum-free, mono-material PET blister lidding for the healthcare industry. It significantly improves packaging recyclability while remaining compatible with existing high-performance blister packaging lines without requiring modifications or additional investment.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Thermoforming; Cold Forming
2) By Type: Carded; Clamshell
3) By Material: Plastic; Paper; Aluminium
4) By Application: Pharmaceutical Industry; Food Industry; Cosmetics And Personal Care; Consumer Electronics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Characteristics

3. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Trends And Strategies

4. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Size And Growth

6. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Segmentation

7. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

9. China Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

10. India Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

11. Japan Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

12. Australia Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

13. Indonesia Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

14. South Korea Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

15. Western Europe Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

16. UK Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

17. Germany Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

18. France Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

19. Eastern Europe Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

20. Russia Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

21. North America Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

22. USA Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

23. South America Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

24. Brazil Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

25. Middle East Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

26. Africa Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

27. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market

29. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Amcor Plc

  • ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

  • The Dow Company, Inc.

  • WestRock Company

  • Sonoco Products Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko0aw0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blister-packaging-machinery-consumption-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-29-22-billion-by-2026-at-a-7-9-cagr-301722534.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

