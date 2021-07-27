U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,392.54
    -29.76 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,002.50
    -141.81 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,628.75
    -211.96 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.90
    -29.02 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.60
    -0.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.57 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2340
    -0.0420 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.6350 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,005.52
    -2,132.74 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.91
    +21.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,996.08
    -29.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Activision Blizzard employees will walk out on Wednesday after harassment lawsuit

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

One day after sharing an open letter decrying the company's "abhorrent and insulting" response to a harassment lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), Activision Blizzard employees plan to hold a walkout. According to Kotaku, at least 50 employees will protest the company's recent actions in person and call on it to improve working conditions for women by at least temporarily leaving their posts on Wednesday, July 28th. The Activision Blizzard Walkout will take place in person at Blizzard's main office in Irvine, California, and online, with the former scheduled to take place between 10AM to 2PM PT.

"We are encouraging employees to take whatever time off they feel safe to do," a spokesperson for the group told Kotaku. "Most of us plan to take the full day off (without pay), but we understand some people like contractors and associates, and those who are paid less than they deserve, might not have the ability to do so."

In a statement of intent the group shared with the outlet, they call on Activision Blizzard to end the use of forced arbitration for all current and future employees, adopt new hiring policies designed to increase representation across the company, publish transparency data on compensation and hire a third-party firm to conduct a review of the studio's HR department and executive staff.

Tech and video game industry employees have increasingly turned to walkouts to advocate for change at their companies. In talking to Axios, the workers who are taking part in tomorrow's action cited the protest Riot Games employees held in 2019 to end forced arbitration. They said they're "following along people who have come before us, especially Riot, and what worked for them and what didn't."

Walkouts have shown to be effective at pushing companies to change. However, they're not without risk to those organizing them. In 2019, following a protest staged by some of its employees over its inaction on climate change, Amazon announced its first-ever climate pledge. However, in the aftermath of the announcement, the company fired the two employees who led the action, an action the National Labor Relations Board found was illegal earlier this year.

If you want to support those protesting tomorrow, you can do so by using the #ActiBlizzWalkout hashtag on social media.

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard employees decry 'abhorrent' company response to harassment lawsuit

    Employees at Activision Blizzard are calling on the company to issue a new statement in response to the lawsuit it’s facing from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

  • Facebook recalls Quest 2 foam inserts over skin irritation issues

    Facebook has issued a voluntary recall for a component that comes with the company’s latest VR headset.

  • Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds arrive on August 17th

    Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation will formally launch on August 17th.

  • 'The Simpsons' gets a home arcade cabinet for its 30th birthday

    Arcade1Up has launched a retro 'The Simpsons' arcade game cabinet to help you relive your childhood — just without so many quarters.

  • Netflix turned a Twitter account into an animated show

    'Chicago Party Aunt' will debut on September 17th.

  • Some Gaming Websites, YouTube Channels Halt Coverage Of Activision Blizzard Games

    Following troubling allegations regarding the work environments at Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard, several gaming outlets have opted to halt coverage of any games released by the mega-publishers.

  • AZIO’s colorful IZO collection looks great (and that’s about it)

    AZIO's upcoming IZO collection is aimed at adding a designer touch to your home office.

  • Intel will build chips for Qualcomm as part of its ambitious foundry plans

    As part of its ambitious foundry plans, Intel said it will build chips for Qualcomm and Amazon.

  • Blizzard Devs Say Some Men Were Sexually Harassed, Too

    Since allegations of widespread harassment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard first surfaced last week, former Blizzard developers and women across the field have spoken up once again about abuse in the games industry. While many of those affected are women, not all are, and some men are also sharing their stories.

  • Tesla pushes back Semi truck release to 2022

    Tesla has delayed the Semi's launch again due to battery cell shortage and supply chain issues.

  • Subway: Time to end 'outrageous' lawsuit over its tuna

    Subway urged a federal judge in California to throw out a lawsuit accusing the chain of deceiving consumers about the content of its tuna sandwiches, wraps and salads. In a court filing on Friday, Subway Restaurants Inc said the plaintiffs offered no facts to support their "frivolous" claim that the products did not contain "100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna" or might have contained tuna "from anything less than healthy stocks, for example Albacore and Tongol." Subway also said the plaintiffs' lawyers should be sanctioned, calling their conduct "frankly, outrageous."

  • ‘There’s a great opportunity that we’ll have another variant’: Doctor

    Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, President of Aventura Pulmonary Institute, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Everybody take the week off, Wall Street firm tells staff

    The private equity firm is putting all employees on vacation, people familiar with the matter said. It's an unusual move intended to recognize employees and avoid burnout from the physical and mental pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic and the frenetic pace of dealmaking. Aquiline has more than $6 billion in assets and over 60 employees in its New York headquarters and London office.

  • Ocugen CEO on vaccine hesitancy in the U.S.

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri and Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discuss a range of topics around the company's work on a COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccine distribution and hesitancy.

  • Why giant coal mines are part of China’s plan to reduce its dependence on coal

    China wants to cut carbon emissions, and has set itself the ambitious goal of being carbon neutral by 2060. To get anywhere close to achieving that task, it will have to sharply curtail its coal consumption, which for decades has made up the bulk of its energy mix. The seeming contradiction is a vivid example of China’s need to pull off a delicate and high-stakes balancing act: positioning itself as a leader in the global shift towards renewable energy, while ensuring its own energy security—that is, a safe, affordable, and reliable supply of energy sources needed to power its economy.

  • Cisco Networking Academy Launches Free IT Education to Empower All People With Career Possibilities

    by Laura Quintana, Vice President, Corporate Affairs

  • 'Tragedy of today's employment landscape': Gen X workers hit hardest by jobs crisis amid COVID-19

    A new survey shows Gen X workers have been hit especially hard by unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More training is one solution.

  • Coca-Cola's Sales Rebound in the Second Quarter: Three Takeaways

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) was heavily impacted by the pandemic due to its significant away-from-home segment that was crushed when people stayed home. The main thorn in Coke's side was the drop in the on-the-go business, so it was a fairly sure thing that sales would bounce back with the reopening of the economy. Before the pandemic started, the away-from-home category accounted for about half of total sales, which meant that Coca-Cola was set up for calamity when the world shut down.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Summer Buys

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays such close attention to 90-year-old investor who believes in buying and holding stakes in great businesses for a really long time, look no further than Warren Buffett's track record. As CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has led his company to an average annual return of 20% since taking the helm in 1965. Through 2020, this worked out to an aggregate return of more than 2,800,000%, and it's created over $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders.

  • Former eBay employee gets 18 months in prison for 'abominable' cyberstalking campaign

    A former supervisor for security operations at eBay Inc was sentenced on 18 months in prison for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed as critical of the e-commerce company. Federal prosecutors in Boston said Philip Cooke, a retired police captain in Santa Clara, California, and other employees participated in a scheme to harass the couple through Twitter and by sending them disturbing packages, including live cockroaches. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs called the employees' actions "really abominable" as she sentenced Cooke, who must also serve a year of home detention and pay a $15,000 fine.