Blizzard is giving away freebies to 'Overwatch 2' players to apologize for its rocky launch

Blizzard previously admitted that Overwatch 2's launch, which was spoiled by a bunch of bugs, DDoS attacks and other issues, has not met players of the company's expectations. While the company has made a lot of progress to make the game playable — a lot of players couldn't even log in at first — its work is far from done. Now, the developer is trying to make it up to fans by giving out freebies and running events. It will hold several Double Match XP weekends to give players the chance to rack up points and rank up. Blizzard will announce specific dates for the events soon.

It will also give players who log in from October 25th until the time Season One ends a Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack Weapon Charm. Both items will automatically be added to people's collection when they log in within that window of time. In its announcement, Blizzard said that it will deploy more stability updates, starting with another patch scheduled for release this week. It also said that it's monitoring the game closely for any more issues and bugs that emerge.

When #Overwatch2 launch is bumpy you make it up to players 😤



Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players



🚑 Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

🎉 2x Match XP weekends



How to get em https://t.co/pU6b13P0ww pic.twitter.com/Pzs1RvnWFu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 11, 2022

The developer keeps a public list of known issues on its forum, but players are finding more that it has yet to acknowledge. Users are reporting problems regarding specific characters in the game, such as Mei, whose ice wall has been behaving inconsistently, according to Kotaku. Blizzard even had to pull two heroes out of the game completely to address a few bugs in the ability kits.