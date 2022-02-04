U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -27.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,777.00
    -194.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,377.75
    -114.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.80
    -18.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.97
    +1.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -9.30 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9120
    +0.0850 (+4.65%)
     

  • Vix

    25.94
    +3.85 (+17.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1560
    +0.1950 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,530.68
    +900.80 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.36
    +22.31 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.65
    -21.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Blizzard confirms 'Warcraft' is coming to mobile this year

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Activision Blizzard

In its press release for its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, Activision Blizzard has revealed that it has plans to release Warcraft for mobile sometime this year. Company CEO Bobby Kotick told investors a year ago that the developer made "multiple, mobile, free-to-play Warcraft experiences" that were already in advanced development back then. Blizzard has yet to reveal more detailed information about the games and a more concrete timeline, so it's unclear if its release plans include all those experiences or just few.

The only part of the company's earnings results that mentions the franchise on mobile reads:

"Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time."

There have been rumors about a Warcraft mobile game since at least 2017. In 2018, reports came out that Blizzard was working on a mobile entry for the franchise that will be similar to Pokémon Go, which presumably means that it's an augmented reality title. According to a Kotaku report, it was being developed by an "incubation" team that was formed when co-founder Allen Adham returned to the company 2016. The team was also behind mobile game Diablo Immortal that's coming out this year, as well.

Recommended Stories

  • Jason Licht: We’re not crowning Kyle Trask, but we feel fortunate to have him

    The Buccaneers no longer have Tom Brady, with the quarterback officially announcing his retirement on Tuesday. But the club did draft a potential successor last year in second-round pick Kyle Trask. He was on clipboard duty throughout the 2021 season as the club’s third quarterback behind Blaine Gabbert. But General Manager Jason Licht said on [more]

  • Snap is finally profitable

    Nearly five years after going public, Snap is finally profitable. T

  • The ‘Babylon 5’ reboot will survive the sale of The CW

    The CW may be on the auction block, but Babylon 5 remains in development.

  • The Morning After: Amazon is raising the price of Prime

    Today’s tech headlines: Ford announces its highest EV sales numbers to date, The Switch is now Nintendo's best-selling home console ever, Amazon is raising the price of Prime to $139 per year.

  • Wichita police shooting of 9-year-old could set limits on how you can defend yourself

    An officer’s accidental shooting of a young girl while shooting at her family’s dog opens legal questions beyond the event itself.

  • Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was raising the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%, as it looks to offset higher costs for shipping and wages that it expects to persist this year. Shares rose as much as 17% in extended trade as Amazon also beat profit expectations for the holiday season. For the holiday quarter, Amazon earned $14.3 billion, double its net income from a year earlier.

  • Ford starts 2022 with its highest EV sales numbers to date

    If the bonkers preorder numbers for both the hybrid Maverick and the EV F-150 Lightning weren't enough of an indication, Ford's Q4 earnings results are plenty proof that the company's electrification efforts are already paying dividends.

  • Jags issue a statement on Doug Pederson’s hiring

    Shad Khan issued a statement about the hiring of Doug Pederson, and oddly enough, it didn't mention Trent Baalke.

  • Activision Earnings Miss Estimates After Microsoft Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. reported earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ estimates just weeks after Microsoft Corp. announced its $69 billion acquisition of the video game publisher. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Ro

  • Activision Blizzard misses on Q4 earnings as 'Call of Duty' bookings fall

    Activision Blizzard missed on the top and bottom line in Q4, as sales of 'Call of Duty' fell year over year.

  • Activision Blizzard delivers a ‘disappointing’ holiday-quarter amid Microsoft offer

    Activision Blizzard Inc. delivered a disappointing holiday quarter results in the extended session Thursday as the company's Activision segment weighed on gains from its Blizzard and King divisions.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Boosts Gaming Bets With Capcom, Nexon Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund deepened its bet on video games, fresh from a face-saving deal that turned around its investment in Activision Blizzard Inc. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth

  • Microsoft’s Videogame Boss and the Long Battle to Reinvent the Company

    The $75 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard is the culmination of years of building by Phil Spencer, the company’s gaming chief.

  • For Reggie Fils-Aimé, it's not game over after heading up Nintendo's US video game business

    As Nintendo of America president, Reggie Fils-Aime presided over the video game giant's US business for the launch of the Wii and Nintendo Switch.

  • Nintendo President Vague on Company's Metaverse Plan

    Shuntaro Furukawa remains noncommittal to the Metaverse, while investors target Nintendo stock as an undervalued Metaverse play.

  • Nintendo Switch tops lifetime sales of Wii console

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nintendo Co Ltd sold 18.95 million Switch video game consoles in the nine months to the end of December, the Japanese company said on Thursday, taking total sales past 100 million and beating the lifetime sales of its Wii console. Nintendo cut its full-year Switch sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million previously. The move follows a forecast downgrade https://www.reuters.com/business/sony-smashes-estimates-with-32-rise-q3-operating-profit-2022-02-02 by rival Sony Group on Thursday as makers grapple with component shortages.

  • 'Pokémon Legends Arceus' sells 6.5 million copies worldwide in seven days

    Pokémon Legends: Arceus has sold 6.5 million copies after just one week on sale, making it one of the fastest-selling Switch games yet.

  • Genshin Impact’s Inazuma Update Adds Yae Miko, New Enemies, And Bartending

    This morning, Genshin Impact revealed the next major update for the game, which consists of new content for the Inazuma region. Yae Miko will become playable for the first time, the Enkanomiya sub-region will get its own event, and players will be able to fight a boss who looks suspiciously like the Raiden Shogun.

  • 'Gran Turismo 7' presentation details modes, tech and more

    PlayStation-exclusive "Gran Turismo 7" gets a half-hour look at modes, features, technology and more ahead of March 4 release date.

  • Dying Light 2: The Kotaku Review

    The idea of being excited about yet another zombie video game in this, the year of our lord two-thousand and twenty-two, might seem ridiculous to some. Even I, a die-hard fan of the undead, understand how tired people are of zombies. They really are everywhere, from Back 4 Blood to Project Zomboid. But Dying Light 2 isn’t just another zombie game–a category that takes many forms, but rarely makes the act of moving around in the world exhilarating. Here, I’m reminded of games like Spider-Man and