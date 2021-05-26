U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,195.99
    +7.86 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,323.05
    +10.59 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,738.00
    +80.82 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.27
    +43.52 (+1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.12
    -0.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    27.79
    -0.09 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    +0.0100 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4121
    -0.0030 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1210
    +0.3610 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,929.75
    +376.69 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.05
    +4.44 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

Blizzard has canceled BlizzCon 2021

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

BlizzCon won’t return in 2021. Blizzard said on Wednesday the ongoing realities of the coronavirus pandemic make it too difficult to pull off the type of convention fans have come to expect from the studio. “Building an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that takes many months of preparation… and ultimately we’re now past the point where we’d be able to develop the kind of event we’d want to create for you in November,” BlizzCon Executive Producer Saralyn Smith said.

Instead, Blizzard plans to host a “global event” sometime early next year that will include both online and in-person elements. To make up for the cancelation of BlizzCon 2020, Blizzard hosted BlizzConline this past February. The online-only event saw the company reveal Diablo II: Resurrected and World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, as well as share updates on previously announced titles like Diablo IV. Smith said the online component of next year’s event will be similar to BlizzConline, and promised to share more details soon.

