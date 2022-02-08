U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

BLM Announces the Next Colorado Wild Horse Helicopter Roundup

·1 min read

American Wild Horse Campaign Urges the BLM to Cancel the Roundup Due to Inhumane Practices Calls On Colorado Governor Jared Polis for Support

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading wild horse protection organization, the American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC), is challenging the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM's) latest announcement regarding its plans to capture 1,050 horses and remove 750 from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area (HMA), east of Colorado Highway 139 and southwest of Meeker. The Piceance-East Douglas roundup will be one of the largest ever conducted by the BLM in the state, set to run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 28.

Last fall, AWHC joined with Colorado Governor Jared Polis, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, Colorado Sierra Club and other wild horse advocates to successfully rally public opposition to halt the Sand Wash Basin helicopter roundup. Colorado Governor Jared Polis vowed support to work on this issue to "chart a more humane course for our state's beloved horses" and work collaboratively with the federal government. The Colorado BLM even promised to do better; the Piceance-East Douglas is a complete reversal of the Colorado BLM's recent pledge.

The following statement is from Suzanne Roy, AWHC executive director:

"The BLM continues the same failed approach of roundups and stockpiling of the nation's iconic wild horses that the National Academy of Sciences called 'expensive and unproductive for the BLM and the public it serves.' Roundups are outdated. We should be using the most effective, science-based methods for population management — and that is the PZP fertility control vaccine, which is scientifically proven and a tool available for implementation now.

"The BLM can no longer thumb its nose at the public opinion. With our strong base of supporters in Colorado coupled with a supportive Governor, we're urging the BLM to rethink its harmful, brutal, archaic approach to wild horse roundups, starting in the Piceance Basin. Roundups don't protect horses; the BLM's roundup plan is a path to eradication and destruction of free-roaming herds."

Added Ellie Phipps Price, Colorado Native and AWHC Board Member:

"Our organization commits to working with our Colorado-based animal welfare proponents, the Governor, and the BLM to find alternative solutions to the brutal helicopter round-ups and ultimately halt the Piceance-East Douglas effort.

"We also call on Colorado's federal delegation, U.S. Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, Diana DeGette, Jason Crow, Ed Perlmutter, Ken Buck, and Lauren Boebert, to engage in this discussion to protect Colorado's cherished horses and push for viable strategies to manage them humanely in the wild."

About The American Wild Horse Campaign

The American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC) is the nation's leading wild horse protection organization, with more than 700,000 supporters and followers nationwide. AWHC is dedicated to preserving the American wild horse and burros in viable, free-roaming herds for generations to come, as part of our national heritage.

Contact:
Grace Kuhn329401@email4pr.com
Monica McCafferty – 303.903.3394, 329401@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blm-announces-the-next-colorado-wild-horse-helicopter-roundup-301477165.html

SOURCE American Wild Horse Campaign

