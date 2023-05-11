Bloated public sector is twice the size of official estimates, economists warn

commuters - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britain's bloated public sector is nearly twice as large as official figures suggest, economists have said, after the Tories failed to stem its relentless growth over the past 13 years.

Analysis by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) suggests that around 10.6m people are employed by the state – far more than the 5.7m typically cited by the Government.

One in three workers are now in the public sector, according to Niesr analysis, up from 25pc when Tony Blair came to power in 1997, with the rise continuing steadily after David Cameron took over and despite the austerity policies of then-Chancellor George Osborne.

The author behind the research, Paul Mortimer-Lee, said that the jump in the size of the state had taken growth away from higher-productivity sectors such as manufacturing and was holding the economy back as a result.

He said: “We’ve chosen to be a slow-growing economy. It’s not by chance. One of the choices that we made to deliver that is devoting more and more people to working in the public sector, sensibly defined."

The 5.7m figure usually referred to by ministers comes from a survey by the Office for Statistics (ONS) in which it asks if employees are considered to work in the public or private sectors, Mr Mortimer-Lee said.

However, he said that a more accurate measure is adding up the number of people who are reported to work in education, health and social care and public administration, defence and security – which came to 10.6m in the third quarter of last year.

Mr Mortimer-Lee said this was a better measure because of a jump in the use of government contractors such as cleaners and security guards.

Although these workers and their employers might not consider themselves public sector staff, he said, they are nonetheless funded by the taxpayer and working for the state.

Mr Mortimer-Lee said: “If it looks like a public sector job, smells like a public sector job and has the same terms and conditions as a public sector job, then it's probably a public sector job.

“Whatever the government statisticians say, this is a better way of measuring it. They think [their way] is a better way of measuring it because it gives a lower number.”

In 1997, 6.5m people were directly or indirectly employed in the public sector. This has since risen by 61pc, far outpacing overall employment growth across the economy of 25pc.

The figures show the number of public sector workers rose steadily under Mr Blair from the late 1990s until 2006, shortly before the financial crisis.

Growth then picked up again under his successor, Gordon Brown.

Even the austerity years under Mr Cameron and Mr Osborne only marked a slight drop before the number of employees started rising steadily again.

Mr Mortimer-Lee, who is a research fellow at Niesr, has previously worked for the Bank of England and the International Monetary Fund.

The public sector has absorbed nearly two thirds of the increase in labour supply over the last quarter century, he said, which has “severely limited” the supply of workers in more productive industries.

Britain’s productivity has been sluggish for well over a decade. It was 16pc lower than in other G7 nations in 2021, although data for Japan was not available.

