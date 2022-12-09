U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.51
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.42 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6500
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,117.19
    -67.96 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.52
    -3.72 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

The Block founder says he’s exploring ways to get the publication into ‘trustworthy’ hands

Jacquelyn Melinek and Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

Crypto news publication The Block announced today that its CEO, Michael McCaffrey, has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s company Alameda Research. Axios first reported the news.

The capital was used in part to finance an employee-led buyout of the company, among other more extracurricular activities.

McCaffrey will be replaced by the company’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran, effective immediately, according to a statement. “No one at The Block had any knowledge of this financial arrangement besides Mike,” Moran wrote.

McCaffrey confirmed that in a series of tweets Friday: "I didn't disclose the loan to anyone. Absolutely no one at The Block knew about the financial arrangement between my holding company and SBF, including the editorial and the research teams." He claimed his rationale for this decision was to not "compromise the objectivity" of coverage surrounding SBF.

The Block was founded in 2018 by Mike Dudas. In 2020, McCaffrey took over as CEO. By April 2021, McCaffrey led a buyout of all of The Block investors, making the firm owned by employees, with McCaffrey as the biggest stakeholder. Even today, he remains the company’s majority shareholder.

Dudas told TechCrunch in an exchange after the news came out that he is “exploring what, if any, avenues exist to get The Block into trustworthy ownership.”

Dudas explained to TechCrunch that at the time of The Block's sale, his “understanding was that Mike McCaffrey’s family was wealthy and loaned him money to buy out [his stake] and the VCs so the team could assume full independent ownership.”

In a tweet, Dudas said, “I’d like to buy The Block back.”

Media companies must disclose conflicts of interest when they arise; even the appearance of conflicts can prove damaging to a brand, as they can undercut reader trust in its impartiality.

“Mike’s decision to take out a loan from SBF and not disclose that information demonstrates a serious lack of judgment,” Moran wrote. “It undermines The Block’s reputation and credibility, especially that of our reporters and researchers, as well as our efforts at industry-leading transparency.”

McCaffrey received three loans for a total of $43 million from Bankman-Fried/Alameda. The first loan was for $12 million and was used to buy out The Block and make him CEO in 2021. The second was for $15 million in January to fund operations at the media and data research company. Finally, earlier this year, a loan for $16 million was provided to McCaffrey to buy personal real estate in the Bahamas.

The Block funds its newsroom via a combination of advertisements and research. The publication’s data section is a tool that TechCrunch utilizes from time to time.

That SBF-related capital went into a media company is not a surprise; the former web3 mogul was prolific in his media investments. However, given the lack of disclosure relating to the loans in question, this particular episode is different. Current staff and former executives were incensed about the transactions, the lack of transparency and effectively being lied to by their leader for a lengthy period.

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried says he'll testify next week about FTX Collapse

    The embattled ex-CEO said he'll testify in front of Congress about FTX's sudden downfall.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO

    CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned as a result of the loans coming to light, The Block confirmed.

  • Customers Bank among lenders caught up in SBA's PPP fraud investigation of fintech partners

    A U.S. House subcommittee report found several of the largest PPP processors and application screeners approved tens of billions of dollars in fraudulent loans, often ignoring or disregarding warnings from customers and employees.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Testify Before Congress

    Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week in an attempt to uncover what caused the cryptocurrency company’s downfall. Bankman-Fried, who often goes by “SBF” posted a tweet on Friday saying he is “willing” to testify but says he won’t bring much to the table.

  • WTO Says Trump’s Metals Tariffs Broke Rules as US Rejects Findings

    (Bloomberg) -- The US violated international trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs under former President Donald Trump, the World Trade Organization said, a decision Washington rejected and stated won’t lead to a removal of the duties.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks Drop With Traders Shunning Risk Before Fed: Markets WrapHarry and Meghan Throw the Gaun

  • Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 billion

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday, as the country struggles to meet external financing needs. The drop means the nuclear-armed nation's reserves have fallen further from November's barely one month of import cover, even as it battles decades of high inflation and scrambles to secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments," the statement said.

  • The race to 5G is a digital arms race

    If we cannot get our act together and follow an all-of-the-above spectrum strategy, we cede the race to 5G and even 6G to China.

  • Boeing Stock Is Gaining From an Odd Upgrade

    Boeing stock is moving in response to a Wall Street upgrade, even if it isn’t much of one. Citi analyst Jason Gursky launched coverage of several aerospace and defense names on Wednesday evening. While Armitage rated Boeing stock at Buy and had a target of $209 for the price, Gursky’s call is $222, also with a Buy rating.

  • Walmart Investigated in Early 2020 Complaints About Chesapeake Shooter From Co-Workers

    Former and current employees said regional executives interviewed them about complaints regarding the workplace behavior of the supervisor who killed six workers last month.

  • Did Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Admit the Obvious?

    Despite the focus on FTX following its catastrophic collapse, it’s remarkable how little we know about how the crypto exchange and its in-house trading firm Alameda Research actually operated. Wednesday, Coffeezilla, a YouTuber with a rising star who has made a career of shining a light on sketchy projects in and out of crypto, pressed Bankman-Fried for information related to how different customer accounts were treated at the exchange. It turns out, there wasn’t much differentiation – at the very least during the final days the exchange was in business, Bankman-Fried admitted.

  • Lululemon Stock Is on Track for Its Worst Day Since 2020. It Might Be Time to Buy the Dip.

    Investors were spooked by the retailer's gross margin compression and continued inventory challenges.

  • Italian defense-investment hikes appear to taper off

    Rome's record defense spending is predicted to plateau in 2023, one year ahead of the due date for the NATO-wide target of spending 2% of GDP.

  • SBF Denies He Tried to Attack Tether, 'Hunted' Three Arrows’ Terra Positions

    In almost identical statements—one to the NYT and another on Twitter—the former FTX CEO denies trying to make UST and USDT lose their pegs to the dollar.

  • Russia May Cut Oil Output in Response to G-7 Price Cap, Putin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may cut its oil production in response to the G-7 cap on the price of its crude, President Vladimir Putin said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks Drop With Traders Shunning Risk Before Fed: Markets WrapHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data AccessA decision on Moscow’s response will

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at U.S. hearing on Dec. 13

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman reports that Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to testify before the U.S. House on December 13.

  • Recession drumbeat gets louder as more U.S. CEOs strike mellow note for 2023

    Corporate America is starting to feel the chill of a looming recession as top executives from companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Walmart Inc and United Airlines paint a grim economic picture for the coming year. The U.S. Federal Reserve's relentless war on inflation, which is at a multi-decade high, through aggressive rate hikes is roiling the economy and forcing companies to lower their earnings forecasts and rein in expenses. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a "mild to hard recession" next year as a slowing economy and runaway inflation hurt consumer spending, while Scott Kirby, his counterpart at United Airlines, has flagged plateauing demand for air travel, indicating "pre-recessionary behavior," in their interviews with CNBC this week.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Advances With More Buybacks Through 2024, Chevron Increases Spending

    Energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron provided investors a glimpse into 2023 and beyond this week, with Exxon Mobil announcing Thursday it will increase stock buybacks through 2024 while maintaining current capital spending levels.

  • Best Christmas gift ideas of 2022: Find the best gift for everyone on your list

    The best Christmas gift ideas in 2022 include an Apple watch, Apple AirPods Pro, a Gravity weighted blanket, top toys for kids and more

  • Larry Brown steps down at Memphis as special assistant

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway due to ongoing health concerns, the school announced Friday. ''We wish Coach Brown a speedy recovery,'' Hardaway said in a statement released by the school, which said the health issues are not considered serious. Brown had taken a brief leave of absence in late October from the team.

  • An Obscure Bank Found Its Key to Success. Then FTX Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. was dealing with the same problem many small US banks face: How do you differentiate yourself when larger competitors do everything you do, only better?Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks Drop With Traders Shunning Risk Before Fed: Markets WrapHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern Abo