Block listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 3 May 2023
1.
Name of applicant:
Irish Continental Group plc
2.
Name of scheme:
ICG Share Option Plans
3.
Period of return:
From: 14 October 2022 to 13 April 2023
4.
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
4,981,845 ICG Units
5.
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
6.
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
52,086 ICG Units
7.
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
4,929,759 ICG Units
Name of contact:
Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
+353 1 607 5700
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 3 May 2023
1.
Name of applicant:
Irish Continental Group plc
2.
Name of scheme:
ICG Share Option Plans
3.
Period of return:
From: 14 April 2022 to 13 October 2022
4.
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
5,011,823 ICG Units
5.
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
6.
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
29,978 ICG Units
7.
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
4,981,845 ICG Units
Name of contact:
Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
+353 1 607 5700