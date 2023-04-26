U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.00
    +8.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,602.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,953.00
    +143.50 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.30
    -11.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.90
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.04
    +2.15 (+12.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2454
    +0.0043 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4520
    -0.2670 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,383.38
    +1,105.32 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.62
    +18.65 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,846.56
    -44.57 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,416.47
    -203.63 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance breaks down what you need to know from Microsoft and Google's earnings

Block Listing Interim Review

PayPoint plc
·1 min read
PayPoint plc
PayPoint plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

 

Name of applicant:

PayPoint Plc

Name of scheme:

a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan

c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan

d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan

Period of return:

From:

27/10/2022

To:

26/04/2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

  • 431,573 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 256,305 ordinary shares of 1/3p each*

  • 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 360,873 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

*(The opening balance from the previous return was stated in error as 257,331.)

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

  • Nil

  • Nil

  • Nil

  • Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

  • 20,116 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • Nil

  • Nil

  • Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

  • 411,457 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 256,305 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 360,873 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

Enquiries:

Brian McLelland

Company Secretary

PayPoint Plc

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

Tel: +44 (0)7721211100

 

-ends-

 