Block listing Interim Review

Motley Fool

A quick glance at the annual returns of the S&P 500 over the last 10 years, and you'd think that investing in the stock market has been easy. Three Fool.com contributors selected Stepan (NYSE: SCL), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) as three industrial stocks worth buying if the market takes a turn for the worse. Scott Levine (Stepan): When looking to gird your portfolio against the stock market volatility that accompanies a recession, there are the usual suspects to consider -- utilities, gold stocks, etc. -- but one company that may not immediately pop into mind is Stepan, a leader in chemical manufacturing.