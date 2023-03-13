U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

Block listing Interim Review

Mothercare plc
·1 min read

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 13 March 2023

Name of applicant:

Mothercare plc

Name of scheme:

The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)

Period of return:

From:

12 September 2022

To:

12 March 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

23,356,329

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

23,356,329


Name of contact:

Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01923 206186

 


  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • SVB Collapse: "Big Short" Burry Accuses Regulators of Rewarding "Greed"

    U.S. regulators unveiled an emergency plan on Sunday, to avoid contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • After Silicon Valley Bank failure ‘there’s going to be more,’ warns former FDIC Chair William Isaac

    “There’s no doubt in my mind," said Isaac. "Seems to me to be a lot like the 1980s.”

  • SVB Bonds the US Says Will Be ‘Wiped Out’ Gain in Rare Session

    (Bloomberg) -- As US government officials pledged to fully protect all depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, they had a specific message for investors in the bonds and shares of the bank’s holding company.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureUS Plans Emergency Measur

  • Regulators seize Signature Bank in third-largest US bank failure

    Signature Bank becomes the second regional bank to failure in two days as regulators seek to restore calm to the banking world before markets open.

  • First Republic Gets Additional Funding From Fed, JPMorgan

    The fresh funding gives the bank, which was under pressure following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, $70 billion in unused liquidity.

  • Gundlach, Ackman Weigh Fed’s US Bank Rescue Impact on Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the government rescue of its depositors are ripping through market bets on everything from the economy to the US interest-rate outlook. Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks Af

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • JPMorgan, PNC among suitors for SVB Financial in deal excluding SVB Bank - Axios

    Apollo Management and Morgan Stanley are also part of the discussions, Axios reported, adding Apollo was interested in financing a deal or acquiring some of the business. Reuters reported on Sunday that Silicon Valley Bank had received interest from PNC and Royal Bank of Canada but that had cooled on Sunday as U.S. regulators invited bids for the failed lender.

  • Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The sudden closure of New York’s Signature Bank by state regulators Sunday underscored the urgency of extraordinary US efforts to backstop the nation’s banking system and quell mounting concerns among customers about the safety of their deposits.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert C

  • Fed Bets Pared as Goldman Scraps March Hike Call on Flaring Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than a week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a re-acceleration in the pace of interest-rate hikes, traders slammed it shut again amid the sudden eruption of financial strains at the US regional bank level.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis Af

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • US Yields May Jump Back to 4% as SVB Rescue Reverses Haven Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- US 10-year Treasury yields may snap back up to 4% as government efforts to quash contagion risks from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank damp demand for haven assets. Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVB

  • SVB Clients in Limbo After Seeking Refuge in Money-Market Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- In the hours leading up to Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, a slew of startups tried to withdraw their cash. Those that couldn’t turned to a last-ditch option: parking it in third-party money-market funds offered through the lender.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • US Futures Rally as SVB Crisis Tempers Rate Views: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures rallied, the dollar tumbled and Treasury two-year yields extended declines as investors dialed back rate-hike bets following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Bank

  • SVB Collapse: U.S. Regulators Pull Out a Bazooka to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators say that all Silicon Valley bank depositors will get their money back and announced the shutdown of another bank in 48 hours.

  • Biden’s tax hikes on high earners are unlikely to make it through Congress. A bigger debate: the Trump-era tax cuts that expire in 2025.

    The 2025 sunsetting of notable 2017 individual-income-tax rules is "a hurricane we already see on the radar."

  • How SVB Was Doomed By a Bad Bet on Mortgage Securities and the Fed’s Rate Hikes

    Silicon Valley Bank stumbled due to a mismatch of assets and liabilities, a mistake reminiscent of the thrift crisis of the 1970s.

  • Savers Pile Money Into Bank CDs as Rates Top 5%

    High inflation, rising interest rates, and economic anxiety are making certificates of deposit cool again.