Block listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 13 March 2023
Name of applicant:
Mothercare plc
Name of scheme:
The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)
Period of return:
From:
12 September 2022
To:
12 March 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
23,356,329
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
23,356,329
Name of contact:
Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
01923 206186