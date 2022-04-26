Block listing Interim Review
- PYPTF
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Name of applicant:
PayPoint Plc
Name of scheme:
a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
Period of return:
From:
27/10/2021
To:
26/04/2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
Enquiries:
Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316
-ends-