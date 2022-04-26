U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Block listing Interim Review

PayPoint plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • PYPTF

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant:

PayPoint Plc

Name of scheme:

a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan

c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan

d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan

Period of return:

From:

27/10/2021

To:

26/04/2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

  • 458,805 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 276,847 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 394,909 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

  • Nil

  • Nil

  • Nil

  • Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

  • 18,136 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • Nil

  • Nil

  • 6,679 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

  • 440,669 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 276,847 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

  • 388,230 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Enquiries:

Brian McLelland

Company Secretary

PayPoint Plc

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316

-ends-


