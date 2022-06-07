U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.75
    -18.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,769.00
    -143.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,530.25
    -74.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.20
    -10.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.96
    -0.54 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    +0.74 (+2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6740
    +0.7730 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,597.82
    -1,824.04 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.83
    -35.73 (-5.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.85
    -2.37 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Block listing Interim Review

OSB GROUP PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • OSB.L
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

 

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 7 June 2022

 

Name of applicant:

OSB GROUP PLC

Name of schemes:

  • Sharesave Scheme

  • Deferred Share Bonus Plan

  • Performance Share Plan

Period of return:

From:

1 December 2021

To:

31 May 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

  • 865,800 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

  • 1,091,067 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

  • 1,443,063 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

  • 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

  • 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

  • 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

  • 127,309 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

  • 428,761 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

  • 861,362 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

  • 738,491 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

  • 662,306 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

  • 581,701 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

 

Name of contact:

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Telephone number of contact:

01634 835 796

 

 

 

 


