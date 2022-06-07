Block listing Interim Review
- OSB.L
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 7 June 2022
Name of applicant:
OSB GROUP PLC
Name of schemes:
Period of return:
From:
1 December 2021
To:
31 May 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
Name of contact:
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Telephone number of contact:
01634 835 796