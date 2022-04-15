Block listing Interim Review

U.S. markets closed

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To : Regulation Department, Euronext Dublin / FCA

Date: 15 April 2022

1.

Name of applicant:

Irish Continental Group plc

2.

Name of scheme:

ICG Share Option Plans

3.

Period of return:

From: 18 October 2021 to 14 April 2022

4.

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

623,323 ICG Units

5.

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):



4,500,000 ICG Units

6.

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:

111,500 ICG Units

7.

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

5,011,823 ICG Units


Name of contact:

Tom Corcoran

Telephone number of contact:

+353 1 607 5700


