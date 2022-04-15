Block listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
To : Regulation Department, Euronext Dublin / FCA
Date: 15 April 2022
1.
Name of applicant:
Irish Continental Group plc
2.
Name of scheme:
ICG Share Option Plans
3.
Period of return:
From: 18 October 2021 to 14 April 2022
4.
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
623,323 ICG Units
5.
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
6.
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
111,500 ICG Units
7.
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
5,011,823 ICG Units
Name of contact:
Tom Corcoran
Telephone number of contact:
+353 1 607 5700