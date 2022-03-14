Block listing Interim Review

TheStreet.com

Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.