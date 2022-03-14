U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,240.00
    +38.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,269.00
    +344.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,381.75
    +89.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.80
    +21.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.73
    -4.60 (-4.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.70
    -18.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.70
    -0.46 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0979
    +0.0065 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.87
    +0.64 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8640
    +0.5840 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,131.09
    +108.85 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.32
    +14.38 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.06
    +30.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Block listing Interim Review

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mothercare plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MTC.L

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 13 March 2022

Name of applicant:

Mothercare plc

Name of scheme:

The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)

Warrants

Period of return:

From:

12 September 2021

To:

12 March 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

23,356,329

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

23,356,329

Name of contact:

Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01923 206186


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 roses at open Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • Hang Seng slumps over 5% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

    McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G and IBM among those warned that leaders could be arrested, trademarks seized.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • BP p.l.c.'s (LON:BP.) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    BP (LON:BP.) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that...

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.

  • Cyber Security Stocks and the New Defense Industry

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the defense industry and especially on cybersecurity companies. Until the invasion, shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks PANW had been "correcting 2021 gains with a sideways to lower movement since late December," Real Money's technical analyst Bruce Kamich wrote just before Russia's move. Shares of Palo Alto quickly rose by about 25% to an all-time high.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.