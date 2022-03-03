Block listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW
Date: 3rd March 2022
Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)
Period of return:
3rd September 2021 to 3rd March 2022
Balance under scheme from previous return:
982,628
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
982,628
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
09/09/05
3,000,000
04/09/09
2,000,000
14/03/12
3,000,000
01/09/15
3,000,000
18/09/18
3,000,000
Total
14,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
299,554,720
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).
Period of return:
3rd September 2021 to 3rd March 2022
Balance under scheme from previous return:
1,788,052
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
7,500.000
Number of securities issued/allotted:
2,230,000
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
7,058,052
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
09/09/05
1,000,000
12/04/06
1,500,000
07/05/08
3,000,000
13/05/10
4,000,000
15/10/13
6,000,000
16/09/16
6,000,000
17/09/19
6,000,000
20/09/21
7,500.000
Total
35,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:
299,554,720 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 4,976,536 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).
Name of contact:
Mark Waters,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Telephone number of contact:
0330 333 5512