Block Shares Drop Most Since March After Earnings Disappointment
(Bloomberg) — Block Inc., Jack Dorsey’s payments company, tumbled as much as 14% after reporting results that fell short of some analysts’ expectations.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against Cohen
QQQ Churns in Late Hours on Apple, Amazon Earnings: Markets Wrap
Stocks Rise, Bond Yields Fall After Mixed Jobs: Markets Wrap
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Trevor Williams said in a note that Block’s earnings report “lacks oomph,” even after the company increased its adjusted profit outlook for the rest of the year when it reported second-quarter results Thursday. BTIG LLC analyst Lance Jessurun called Block’s July trends “disappointing.”
Shares of the San Francisco-based company fell 11% to $65.14 at 12:32 p.m. in New York, after dropping to as low as $63.38 in the biggest intraday plunge since March.
Williams cited limited upside for Block’s Cash App, which started as a person-to-person payments app and now offers access to a variety of financial products. He also called “tepid” one measure of how many dollars are processed by Block’s payments systems.
Both Cash App and Square, a payments platform geared toward small and midsize businesses, beat expectations in the second-quarter.
Read More: Block Raises Adjusted Profit Outlook as Use of Cash App Soars
—With assistance from Bre Bradham.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Influencers Built Up This Wellness Startup—Until They Started Getting Sick
AI in Hollywood Has Gone From Contract Sticking Point to Existential Crisis
With AI Booming, Gary Gensler Wants to Keep Finance Safe for Humans
Amazon Unveils Biggest Grocery Overhaul Since Buying Whole Foods
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.