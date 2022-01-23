U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.00
    +23.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,289.00
    +132.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,551.25
    +124.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.80
    +11.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.70
    +0.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7960
    +0.1410 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,275.73
    +1,228.38 (+3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.64 (-0.90%)
     

Is Block Undervalued?

Ben Alaimo

Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ), formerly know as Square, is a leading fintech company with a mission to help expand access to the economy. Led by the charismatic Jack Dorsey, who has been called the "Elon Musk of fintech," the company has seen tremendous growth over the past several years. From its initial public offering in 2015, the stock is up an incredible 892% and, prior to the recent correction, it was up an incredible 1,892%!


Is this a short-term correction? Could the stock be undervalued? To answer these questions, I will analyze the business model, management and then dive into my advanced valuation model to reveal the fair value for Block's stock.

Why is the stock down?

Block missed revenue estimates massively for the third quarter of 2021, with $3.84 billion versus the $4.54 billion Wall Street was expecting. Quarterly revenue was down 17% from the three months ended in June 2021, mainly driven by a decline in bitcoin transactions.

Is Block Undervalued?
Is Block Undervalued?

New kid on the block

Block decided to change its name from Square, which didn't over too well with Wall Street, and I personally felt it was unnecessary given the strength of its brand and lack of issues. However, the company stated this was to represent the growth of its business and its goals of being a financial and blockchain ecosystem.

The name change wont affect the individual brand names the company owns. For example, Square is still the seller part of the business.

Business overview

The company is most famous for its small business point-of-sale terminals (Square) and the widely popular cash app, which make up the majority of Block's revenue. However, the company aims to be the ultimate financial ecosystem for finance and blockchain technologies and, as a result, is moving into a variety of areas.

Cash App

The Cash App is a mobile application which acts as a one-stop financial ecosystem for its customers. The app offers many services, from peer-to-peer Payments to even stock and bitcoin transactions. The beauty of the application is the more a customer uses the various services, the more Sticky the platform becomes because of this feedback loop.

Is Block Undervalued?
Is Block Undervalued?

The company has also recently announced Cash App Pay, which allows the use of QR codes at the checkout. QR code payments are extremely popular in countries like China with Alipay, and thus may begin to grow in popularity in the Western world.

It is also expanding the cash app to new customers in the teen market. With authorization from a parent or guardian, a teenager can use the cash app for peer-to-peer payments, which helps them to save, get paid for chores and much more.

The beauty of this is all financial companies to get to know their customers as early as possible, because they can then grow with the person as they start to earn more income, thus this could be a future goldmine for Block.

Seller

The Seller part of Block's business model consists of point-of-sale hardware (POS) and transaction-based revenue from sellers.

This was the original small business part of Block, but it has now expanded to larger businesses with its strategy of Growing Up Market. For example, in September 2021, the company announced a massive 10-year partnership with SoFi Stadium in order to be the exclusive point-of-sale and payments provider for the home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

Is Block Undervalued?
Is Block Undervalued?

Block's plan is to offer a differentiated value proposition to larger sellers through rich data insights. For example, through the collection of transaction data, Block can inform the seller of real insights like what the top-selling items are, the businest purchasing times and more.

This will allow for optimization of staff, inventory and promotions. Its hard to see why the company can't roll this strategy out to more large stadiums in the future. In addition, large contract size and general stickiness of payment terminals should offer real consistency to Block's revenue.

Financial breakdown

Block's financials can be broken down into four segments:

  • Transaction-based revenue - 33%; this is mainly from the Square Seller Ecosystem, which takes a slice of every merchant transaction.


  • Subscription & Services Revenue - 18%; this includes Square's premium and add-on services, such as Square Invoices and Square Invoices Plus for large businesses. In addition to Square Capital, which offers loans to businesses.

  • Hardware - 1%. Hardware includes Square's famous point-of-sale terminals, but surprisingly this only makes up a sliver of its revenue at 1%. They even make a loss selling the terminals. For example, in the third quater, hardware revenue was $37 million, but the costs were $51 million. Thus, Block seems to have the strategy of practically giving away the terminals cheap in order to get the merchants on board as sellers. On balance, I think this makes complete sense given the hardware generates the transaction-based revenue of over $1.2 billion.

  • Bitcoin - 47%. Bitcoin is the elephant in the room when it comes to how Block makes mony, with a whopping 47% of total revenue the third quarter.


Is Block Undervalued?
Is Block Undervalued?

Watch out for bitcoin

Dont let Block's large bitcoin revenue deceive you. These numbers are Bitcoin Payment Volume, thus only the value of bitcoin transactions by its Cash App customers, but not how much revenue they make. This would be like including gross merchandise volume as revenue, which would make the revenue look much larger.

In fact, Block's bitcoin seems to be a very low-margin business, perhaps making 1% to 2% per transaction, but this is just an estimate. The company's gross margin is 24% based on this gross profit number, which is not great for a tech company. However, when we do the calculation excluding bitcoin, the gross profit jumps from 24% to 63%.

I think Block is currently using this volume number to show the potential of the transaction volume, but personally I find this quite deceiving for the average investor.

Bitcoin volume is down

From the table below of Block's (then Square) quarterly financials, I have highlighted a few points. First, you can see bitcoin revenue (volume) is down a massive 47% compared to the prior quarter (red). This indicates the popularity in the asset may be decreasing or users are using alternative brokers, of which there are many to trade.

Transaction revenue is up 20% and hardware revenue is down 17%. Thus, net these bring the company's net revenue only slightly above what it was in December 2020.

Is Block Undervalued?
Is Block Undervalued?

Thus, concentration of the low-margin bitcoin volume transactions to Square's total revenue is a risk for the company and could add to more volatility in revenue estimates.

Lightning Network

Dorsey plans to drive bitcoin fees even lower by integrating the Cash App with the Lightning Network. This offers much lower fees, lower energy usage and faster transaction times compared to the traditional bitcoin network.

The transactions occur off the blockchain (off-chain) initially and then are consolidated and recorded on the main Bitcoin blockchain later.

Bitcoin bull

Dorsey also plans to create a decentralized network for bitcoin mining and has even set up a legal defense fund to help protect bitcoin developers from lawsuits.

Block still owns approximately 3,318 bitcoins on its balance sheet, which cost just $170 million, and has grown substantially in value since purchase.

Is the stock undervalued?

Below I have plugged all the latest financial details into my advanced valuation model, which uses a discounted cash flow to value the company.

Is Block Undervalued?
Is Block Undervalued?

My estimates include a conservative 20% growth rate on revenue for next year and then 22% for the next five years. This is conservative given Block has grown its revenue over the past nine months at 53% and at 42% in prior pre-pandemic years (2018 and 2019).

I have assumed revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be in line with the prior quarter in order to give me an estimate of the fair value prior to the numbers being released.

Is Block Undervalued?
Is Block Undervalued?

For the operating margin, I have estimated it will grow from 5% to 17% over the next seven years, which is quite a long runway. In addition, I have included the outstanding options.

Is Block Undervalued?
Is Block Undervalued?

From my above discounted cash flow model, I am given a fair value of $136, which is currently above the current price of $123 per share. Thus, Block is undervalued by approximately 10%. Ideally I would like a margin of safety of around 20%, but this is a growth stock.

Monte Carlo simulation

In order to assess the value of Block's stock under different conditions, I have completed a Monte Carlo simulation, which varies the valuation across a distribution of scenarios from bad to good. I have ranged the revenue growth estimates from a conservative 10% to 40%.

Is Block Undervalued?
Is Block Undervalued?

Investing with great founders

Dorsey, the founder and CEO of Block, has skin in the game and owns approximately 10% of the company, which is great to see. Investing with great founders has proven to be a great strategy by many successful hedge fund managers like Nick Sleep. However, it should be noted that in January 2022, a few insiders, such as the chief financial officer and Cash App lead, were selling small amounts of stock. This equated to around $300,000 to $600,000 based on their $8 million salary.

Final thoughts

Block is a fantastic company that is in a prime position to take advantage of the move from traditional banking to fintech wallets and distributed payment methods. The seller ecosystem and Square's strategy to "Grow Up Market" offers many opportunities to expand its revenue to a large and more stable base over time.

Dorsey has a grand vision for the company and has made a big bet on bitcoin and the blockchain ecosystem. This means a bet on Block is a bet on the future of bitcoin and blockchain, of which there are smart people on both sides of the debate. The large revenue recorded from bitcoin transactions (which I established was really just payment volume) does add substantial volatility to revenue. As we saw, this volume has decreased by 47%, which is a major blow to the company's top line and may indicate a future trend of crypto trading declining in popularity, which is a risk.

However, from the advanced valuation model I completed, the stock is approximately 10% undervalued. The mean valuation from various Monte Carlo simulations show the stock to be undervalued as well. Thus, this could be a great long-term investing opportunity if you believe in Dorsey's mission. The real question is how the popularity of bitcoin transactions and cryptocurrency will play out in Block's future.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding. The short-term opportunity for Liberty Braves is that Georgia is one of the few states that hasn’t legalized online gaming.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Asia Stocks May Extend Drop on Fed Policy Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for further declines Monday amid concerns about tightening Federal Reserve policy, while cryptocurrencies nursed a plunge that highlights waning ardor for speculative investments.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineAustralian shares

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

    After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.

  • Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Consider Buying

    Namely, many growth stocks have been crushed. Netflix, Roku, and Zoom Video Communications are all good examples of tocks that have taken especially big hits. On the contrary, when things go on sale investors should be on the lookout for buying opportunities.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Heads towards sub-$30,000 as the FED’s January Policy Decision Nears

    Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market see deep red once more. A Bitcoin fall to sub-$34,000 could bring sub-$30,000 into view…

  • FAANG Stocks: 2022 Winners and Losers

    FAANG stocks -- essentially the top five stocks of the tech sector -- as a group cooled off in 2021. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) led the group of growth stocks with a 65% return for the year, followed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) near-34% return. The rest of the group -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- all underperformed the S&P 500 index, which returned nearly 27% for the year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Income investors certainly don't want to buy stocks with dividends that are likely to be slashed. Instead, income investors prefer dividend stocks with solid business models that are built for the long term. Here are three such dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Win Big From TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released fourth-quarter results on Jan. 13 and shares of the chip giant surged following the report as it became evident that the demand for chips is going to stay strong in 2022 and beyond. One of the highlights of TSMC's report was the big bump in the company's capital spending budget for 2022. The company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a roughly 40% increase over 2021 capex of $30 billion.