U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,057.78
    -28.37 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.47
    +7.77 (+7.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.34 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3164
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4700
    +0.3000 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,175.55
    -195.26 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.12
    +14.08 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the blockchain AI market are CommScope, Nexans SA, Legrand, Corning Inc, Belden Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemon, Panduit Corp, Furukawa Electric, ABB Group, TE Connectivity, Superior Essex, R&M, Hitachi Cable, Teknon Corporation, Brand-Rex, Paige Electric, Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG, Connectix Ltd, Electra Link Inc, VIA Technology, Network Cabling Services, Desert Communications, Xin Networks, Synergy Solution, AFL, Intelligent Business Technology, Black Box Network Services, Vega Global, Broadcom Inc.

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246507/?utm_source=GNW
and Sterlite Technologies.

The global blockchain AI market is expected to grow from $297.62 million in 2021 to $384.44 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $934.45 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.9%.

The blockchain AI market consists of sales of blockchain AI technology and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide blockchain and AI technology.Block chain is a decentralized network of computers that records and stores data to display a chronological series of events on a transparent and immutable ledger system.

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines which are programmed so that machines can think like humans and mimic their actions.Blockchain AI convergence is inevitable because both the technology with data and value.

Blockchain enables secure storage and sharing of data whereas AI can analyze and generate insights from data to generate value.

The main types of technologies used in blockchain AI are computer vision, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP).Computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows computers and systems to extract meaningful information from digital images, videos, and other visual inputs — and then act or make recommendations based on that information.

The blockchain AI is applied in smart contract, payment, data security, logistics and supply chain management, and business process optimization by BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare and life science, manufacturing, media and environment, automotive and other industry verticals.

North America was the largest region in the blockchain AI market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing demand for accessing and managing data efficiently contributed to the growth of blockchain AI market.Currently, most of the work has become digitalized and is mostly stored in cloud, which is accessed and managed by blockchain AI.

Blockchain AI convergence is inevitable because both the technology deal with data and value.Blockchain enables secure storage and sharing of data whereas AI can analyze and generate insights from data to generate value.

For instance, Gainify is a healthcare platform that leverages AI, IoT devices, and blockchain and facilitate different tasks such as streamlining appointment scheduling, digital payments, identity verification, medical records management and others.It also allows monetization of anonymous clinical data through a crypto payment system.

The benefits with the deployment of blockchain AI in the process increased its demand and thereby contributed to the growth.

Growing investment in Blockchain AI technology by enterprises is considered as an emerging trend in the blockchain AI market.Artificial Intelligence refers to the machine that perform intelligent task performed by humans.

Block chain is a decentralized networks of computers that records and stores data to display a chronological series of events on a transparent and immutable ledger system.The development of artificial intelligence applied to big data together with the security offered by blockchain technology creates the perfect combination for the management of large databases.

Blockchain technology, in particular, has shown immense potential when coupled with machine learning functionality.According to a survey conducted by O’reilly in 2019, 85% of 1,388 organizations are using AI in production.

Most companies that were experimenting in using AI are now going ahead and adopting it in the process. Therefore, investing in blockchain technology by business enterprises plays a major role in success of the businesses.

In June 2020, NetObjex acquired VitalGrid for an undisclosed amount.The deal will expand NetObjex’s Digital Transformation product and service offerings.

NetObjex is an Operating Platform for Digital Assets utilizing Artificial intelligence, Blockchain & IoT with applications in Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Transportation and Smart Cities. VitalGrid provides business technology and management consulting for improving performance, streamlining processes and reducing risk by delivering technology-enabled business innovation.

The countries covered in the blockchain AI market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246507/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and RTX Stocks Dropped Monday

    Shares of Chinese companies that rallied Wednesday, then slipped, then rallied again on Friday, were giving back some of their gains again on Monday morning. Shares of Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), for example, were down 8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) had lost 8.5%.

  • Boeing stock dips after China Eastern Airlines 737 plane crashes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses how Boeing stock is performing.&nbsp;

  • Why Occidental Petroleum's Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) continue to soar 9.6% in morning trading Monday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) reported purchasing an additional 18.1 million shares last week, spending almost $1 billion on the stock. Buffett owns more than 10% of Occidental's stock, and with no end in sight to higher oil and gas prices amid rampant inflation, the energy sector has been on fire. Energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in 2022, with exploration and production (E&P) plays like Occidental Petroleum far outperforming integrated oil and gas plays such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Fed will raise rates more aggressively if needed, Powell says

    (Reuters) -The U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to bring too-high inflation to heel, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday, and will, if needed, use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes to do so. "The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," Powell told a National Association for Business Economics conference. "There is an obvious need to move expeditiously to return the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral level, and then to move to more restrictive levels if that is what is required to restore price stability."

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Disney slips amid reported Bob Chapek, Bob Iger tensions, closed theme park

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses the reported awkwardness between current Disney CEO Bob Chapek and former CEO Bob Iger in response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, along with the COVID-19 wave in China hitting the company's theme park business.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Up Ahead of "Delivery Day"

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock jumped 4% to start the week on Monday morning with the initial deliveries from the company's new gigafactory near Berlin imminent. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly arrived in Germany ahead of a big opening ceremony for the company's new Berlin-Brandenburg gigafactory. According to Twitter users who follow Musk's travel and other Tesla-related news, Musk landed at the Berlin airport about 10 hours after leaving Austin, Texas.

  • The Smart Money Is Buying This Big-Data Stock

    In a very tumultuous year for high-growth software stocks, data analytics company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has actually held up well. On March 4, private equity firm Hellman & Friedman disclosed a massive $1.39 billion purchase of Splunk, good for 7.5% of the company, making Hellman & Freeman Splunk's largest shareholder.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, plus more on Monday, seem to be helping Tesla stock Friday.