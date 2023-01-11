U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Real-Time Fund Transfers Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market

Global Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market
Global Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains blockchain in the banking and financial services market and covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global blockchain in the banking and financial services market reached a value of nearly $2,034.1 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.7% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $2,034.1 million in 2021 to $17,583.4 million in 2026 at a rate of 53.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2026 and reach $60,270.6 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing demand for fast and real-time fund transfers, the rising use of digital banking services, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and increased government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were rising cybercrime risk, and the skills shortage.

Going forward, the rise in adoption of blockchain technology in the banking sector, rising use of cryptocurrency, and the increased use of blockchain to reduce fraudulent transactions will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of blockchain in the banking and financial services market in the future include blockchain scalability and data localization.

Blockchain in the banking and financial services market is segmented by type into public blockchain, private blockchain and others. The public blockchain market was the largest segment of the blockchain in the banking and financial services market by type, accounting for 62.0% of the total market in 2021. The public blockchain market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in blockchain in the banking and financial services market type, going forward at a CAGR of 55.6% during the 2021-2026 period.

Blockchain in the banking and financial services market is segmented by application into fund transaction management, real time loan funding, liquidity management and others. The fund transaction management market was the largest segment of the blockchain in the banking and financial services market by application accounting for 53.5% of the total market in 2021. The fund transaction management market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in blockchain in the banking and financial services market by application, going forward at a CAGR of 58.1% during the 2021-2026 period.

North America was the largest region in blockchain in the banking and financial services market, accounting for 37.5% the global market in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in blockchain in the banking and financial services market will be South America and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 71.5% and 67.1% respectively from 2021-2026.

The global blockchain in the banking and financial services market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of regional players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 53.35% of the total market in 2021. Major players in the market include SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Accenture plc, Oracle Corporation, ConsenSys, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bitfury Group Limited, Infosys, and Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

The top opportunities in the blockchain in the banking and financial services market segmented by type will arise in the public blockchain market, which will gain $10,245.8 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the blockchain in the banking and financial services market segmented by application will arise in the fund transaction management market, which will gain $9,678.1 million of global annual sales by 2026. The blockchain in the banking and financial services market will gain the most in the USA at $6,209.2 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the blockchain in the banking and financial services market include focus on blockchain technology for insurance, focus on blockchain integration into asset servicing, focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions and focus on digital currencies.

Player-adopted strategies in the blockchain in the banking and financial services market include expanding product portfolio with new and advanced technology by new product launches, focusing on driving a new wave of digital transformation through the funding of projects and focusing on expanding business presence through strategic collaborations.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

254

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$2034.1 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$60270.6 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

40.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Scope
Markets Covered:

  • 1) By Type: Public Blockchain; Private Blockchain; Others

  • 2) By Application: Fund Transaction Management; Real Time Loan Funding; Liquidity Management; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

7. Major Market Trends
7.1. Blockchain Technology In Insurance Industry
7.2. Blockchain Integration Into Asset Servicing
7.3. Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions
7.4. Issuance of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCS)

8. Global Market Size And Growth

9. Global Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Segmentation

10. Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market, Regional And Country Analysis

11. Asia-Pacific Market

12. Western Europe Market

13. Eastern Europe Market

14. North America Market

15. South America Market

16. Middle East Market

17. Africa Market

18. Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

19. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

20. Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Opportunities And Strategies

21. Blockchain In The Banking And Financial Services Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

22. Appendix

23. Copyright and Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • SAP SE

  • Amazon Web Services

  • IBM

  • Accenture plc

  • Oracle Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8igqg2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


