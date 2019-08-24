Blockchain.com integrates BitPay into its wallet

Blockchain, a cryptocurrency wallet and trading platform, has partnered with cryptocurrency payments processor, BitPay. According to a blog post by Blockchain, the firm has integrated BitPay into the Blockchain Wallet so users "can pay for products and services from an extensive network of merchants without ever giving up control of your private keys."

Blockchain is one of the largest cryptocurrency wallet providers in the world with approximately 41 million users to date. The firm recently announced the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on fast trade execution.