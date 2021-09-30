U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,353.00
    +88.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.50
    +59.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.70
    +13.80 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.06
    -0.77 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.60
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1578
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.01
    -1.24 (-5.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.0030
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,021.33
    +632.02 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.22
    +16.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.76
    +15.60 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 330,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Blockchain focused firm Forte 1 Technologies aims to launch NFT blockchain game early 2022

Forte 1 Technologies
·2 min read

Forte 1 Technologies

Forte 1 Technologies
Forte 1 Technologies
Forte 1 Technologies

Victoria, Seychelles, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With crypto games rising in popularity, so has the NFT gaming sector. In the first quarter of 2021, crypto gaming experienced an upgrade in the form of NFT games, which transitioned to collectible games based on the Pay to Earn principle.

The NFT marketplace OpenSea recorded a $3.4 billion transaction volume on Ethereum last month, a ten times increase from July 2021.

One upcoming blockchain game that utilizes their NFT trading cards in racing games is set to launch early next year. Forte Speed, a NFT trading cards will form part of Forte 1 Technologies’ blockchain game, ForteMotors, a gamefi platform for players to race against each other to earn Forte 1 token. The company envision Forte Motors to be the same category as Axie Infinity, a wildly popular blockchain game now.

“This hype represents a huge opportunity for Forte Speed and Forte Motors. We're hyper bullish on the long-term prospects of what we are building, which is essentially an ecosystem suite of games that can bring in mainstream users and introduce them to cryptocurrency in a very friendly way.”, Jacob Anderson, CEO of Forte 1 Technologies mentioned.

Apart from his role as Chief Executive Officer, he is also the brainchild of the Forte 1 Token, the native token of their DeFi ecosystem.

“I have a 5-year plan in place to develop more innovative products for our ecosystem. Currently, there are now more than $100 billion worth of assets trading in DeFi platforms. Forte 1's DeFi ecosystem with the F1 token in Binance Smart Chain, which is the fastest growing DeFi platform in the world, combined with a ready database of users, will surely enable F1 token be a valuable crypto asset for the future.”, mentioned Jacob.

Currently, there are now more than $100 billion worth of assets trading in DeFi platforms. Forte 1's DeFi ecosystem with the F1 token in Binance Smart Chain, which is the fastest growing DeFi platform in the world, combined with a ready database of users, will surely enable F1 token be a valuable crypto asset for the future.

Forte 1 Technologies was established in 2020 by a team of computer scientists and engineers with expertise in AI, data analysis, distributed systems, and marketing. It was initially founded to provide artificial intelligence platforms to help private companies with their arbitrage needs. Today, Forte 1 Technologies have shifted its products offerings to DeFi related protocols.

For inquiries, please get in touch with Kristen at support@forte1.tech.

Media Details
Name: Kristen
Company: Forte 1 Technologies
Email: support@forte1.tech
Website: https://forte1.tech

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu Gets Back Above $0.000007 As Bitcoin Moves Higher

    Shiba Inu gains ground as crypto markets rebound.

  • Bitcoin Of America adds Ethereum purchases to its ATMs

    Bitcoin ATM provider Bitcoin of America has added Ethereum to its array of Bitcoin ATM machines (BTMs) across the US. It says it made the move due to the growing popularity of the asset.

  • Microsoft CEO on failed TikTok deal: 'Strangest thing I've ever worked on'

    Satya Nadella says he'd been interested in acquiring TikTok, but the urging from the Trump administration made it different from other attempted acquisitions.

  • Millions of old phones, laptops, and smart gadgets could stop working later this week for a weird reason

    The internet connectivity on older tech devices and smart gadgets could stop working on Thursday after a key digital certificate required to access websites safely expires.

  • BIC’s Video News Show: China Bans & Evergrande

    In this episode of BeInCrypto’s Video New Show, host Jessica Walker takes a look at recent events in China. It seems like China has been in the news every day for the last week, and not only for crypto

  • Micron Hasn’t Memory-Holed the Chip Shortage Just Yet

    The chip maker’s disappointing projection still leaves some questions as to the health of the memory market.

  • Lexmark Launches Internet of Things Division for U.S. and Europe—Not for China

    The Chinese-owned printer maker has been criticized by the Pentagon in the past for ties to "Chinese military, nuclear, and cyberespionage programs”

  • TIM-led consortium tables proposal for Italy's cloud hub

    A group led by Italian phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) has presented a plan to the government's innovation ministry to create a cloud-based infrastructure for the country's public administration data. The infrastructure, called National Strategic Hub (NSH), is part of the Italian government's strategy to accelerate digital transformation and guarantee national data security and control. Partnering with TIM are state lender CDP, cybersecurity group Leonardo and state-owned IT company Sogei.

  • Painfully slow computer? Try this expert hack to speed it up

    You don’t have to live with a frustratingly slow computer. Improve your daily life with better habits and software that will help speed things up.

  • UAE block on internet calls eases for Expo 2020 site visitors

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Authorities have let people make calls over WhatsApp and other internet apps in the grounds of the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair, opening up a chink in a ban that has long frustrated businesses and residents. Most applications using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services - free internet-to-internet voice and video calls - have been blocked in the United Arab Emirates for years, angering many particularly since the start of the pandemic https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-gulf-telecoms-idUSKBN21A2DR. On Wednesday Reuters found people were able to make and take voice calls using WhatsApp and Skype from the Expo site, which will open to businesses and other exhibitors from almost 200 countries on Friday.

  • Microsoft and At-Bay partner to offer data-driven cyber insurance coverage

    On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp. is announcing a new multiyear commitment to help the insurance industry create superior and data-driven cyber insurance products backed by Microsoft's security solutions. Managing risk is a critical business objective for all companies. Yet, even with the adoption of best-of-breed cybersecurity technologies and best practices, companies can face residual risk due to inconsistent management of apps and other productivity platforms exploited by a quickly evolving thre

  • 5G mmWave Brings Streaming Speeds to Rural America in a Cost-Effective Way

    The first extended-range 5G NR millimeter wave (mmWave) data call in the United States was achieved on a commercial network in Janesville, Wisconsin, over a distance of more than 3 miles with speed...

  • AWS unveils plans for new 'Innovation Studio' at Arlington headquarters

    Amazon's cloud services arm revealed plans to offer its experts and technology to help tackle issues related to climate change and other societal issues.

  • Google wants to streamline the tricky process of assigning addresses in rural areas

    Google announced a new tool today called Address Maker that would make mass generation of its address-substitute Plus Codes easier.

  • Polygon Daily Active Addresses Top Ethereum for First Time

    Daily active addresses on the Polygon blockchain have crossed 351,000, surpassing Ethereum for the first time, which stands at 326,000.

  • China says to set governance rules for algorithms over next three years

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace watchdog and other government bodies will set up governance rules for algorithms in around three years, it said on Wednesday, as Beijing seeks to tighten its grip on the algorithms technology companies use to attract users. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that algorithms developed by technology firms should uphold core values of socialism and that enterprises should set systems for algorithm safety and responsibility. CAC also said it would establish professional evaluation teams to deeply analyze the mechanism of the algorithm and algorithms should become "fair and transparent".

  • Trust & Will Receives SOC 2 Compliance Attestation Report

    Leading digital estate planning platform achieves significant milestone to solidify its ongoing commitment to customers and their data security.

  • How stock-market investors can tap into alternative data without breaking the bank

    There are a number of publicly available alternative data that can help investors get a grip on economic activity without having to spend a fortune, economist Aneta Markowska of Jefferies and Bank of America's Thomas Thornton explained during MarketWatch's “Mastering Your Money” event on Tuesday.

  • Twitch lets streamers require verification before viewers can chat

    Twitch streamers now have the option or requiring phone or email verification before viewers can chat, potentially curbing abuse.

  • The Best Wedding Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Every Milestone

    Go for the unexpected for your first wedding anniversary with this sleek blender, which comes with a matching glass water bottle to make infused water. Get it now! Whether you’re celebrating a wood or pearl anniversary, these drop earrings make an elegant statement. Get it now! Whether you’re celebrating your fourth or eighth anniversary, linen is the ~official~ gift, and what cozier interpretation is there than a duvet set?