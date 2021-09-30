Blockchain focused firm Forte 1 Technologies aims to launch NFT blockchain game early 2022

Forte 1 Technologies

Victoria, Seychelles, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With crypto games rising in popularity, so has the NFT gaming sector. In the first quarter of 2021, crypto gaming experienced an upgrade in the form of NFT games, which transitioned to collectible games based on the Pay to Earn principle.

The NFT marketplace OpenSea recorded a $3.4 billion transaction volume on Ethereum last month, a ten times increase from July 2021.

One upcoming blockchain game that utilizes their NFT trading cards in racing games is set to launch early next year. Forte Speed, a NFT trading cards will form part of Forte 1 Technologies’ blockchain game, ForteMotors, a gamefi platform for players to race against each other to earn Forte 1 token. The company envision Forte Motors to be the same category as Axie Infinity, a wildly popular blockchain game now.

“This hype represents a huge opportunity for Forte Speed and Forte Motors. We're hyper bullish on the long-term prospects of what we are building, which is essentially an ecosystem suite of games that can bring in mainstream users and introduce them to cryptocurrency in a very friendly way.”, Jacob Anderson, CEO of Forte 1 Technologies mentioned.

Apart from his role as Chief Executive Officer, he is also the brainchild of the Forte 1 Token, the native token of their DeFi ecosystem.

“I have a 5-year plan in place to develop more innovative products for our ecosystem. Currently, there are now more than $100 billion worth of assets trading in DeFi platforms. Forte 1's DeFi ecosystem with the F1 token in Binance Smart Chain, which is the fastest growing DeFi platform in the world, combined with a ready database of users, will surely enable F1 token be a valuable crypto asset for the future.”, mentioned Jacob.

Forte 1 Technologies was established in 2020 by a team of computer scientists and engineers with expertise in AI, data analysis, distributed systems, and marketing. It was initially founded to provide artificial intelligence platforms to help private companies with their arbitrage needs. Today, Forte 1 Technologies have shifted its products offerings to DeFi related protocols.

