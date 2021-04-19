U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

Blockchain Foundry Expands Leadership Team with Key Management Hires

Blockchain Foundry Inc.
·3 min read
TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its leadership team with two key management hires who joined the Company today.

Fulvio Ciano is joining the Company as Director of Software Development Consulting & Delivery and will be responsible for all aspects of BCF’s consulting practice and associated software delivery. Mr. Ciano is a seasoned software executive with decades of experience managing delivery teams.

Peter Jubb is joining the Company as Executive Creative Director and will be responsible for all aspects of BCF’s product design, branding, and creative content. Mr. Jubb has over 20 years’ experience as a creative director and information architect and brings a wealth of practical experience to the team.

Mr. Ciano and Mr. Jubb will both join the Company’s executive committee and will have direct input into BCF’s strategy going forward.

“We are excited to welcome Fulvio and Peter to the BCF team, and we look forward to their contributions as we continue to grow the business,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF. “We are in the process of expanding into new product areas while continuing to grow our established consulting business, and these new additions to the team will dramatically accelerate our growth trajectory.”

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Chris Marsh
President
cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co
(647) 330-4572

Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as “forward-looking statements”, which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “plans,” “expects,” “targets,” “continues”, “estimates,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “would” or might, and the negative of such expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of the times at, or by which, such events, performance or results will be achieved, if achieved at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as they reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BCF are inherently subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors could cause BCF’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the “United States”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.


