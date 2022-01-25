U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Blockchain in Healthcare Market to Reach $1189.8 Million by 2028 - Increasing Cases of Healthcare Data Breaches to Drive the Market Growth - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blockchain in Healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 1189.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 61.3% during the forecast period. The rising cases of healthcare data breaches, threat of counterfeit drugs and increasing acceptance of blockchain as a service coupled with transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology are major factors fuelling market growth, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Blockchain in Healthcare Market by Application (Clinical Data Exchange, Billing Management and Claims, Supply Chain Management, Adjudication), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size was valued at USD 287.9 Million in 2021.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blockchain-in-healthcare-market-1223/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Blockchain in Healthcare Market:

  • IBM Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Gem

  • Patientory Inc.

  • Guardtime Federal

  • Hashed Health

Market Dynamics:

Increasing cases of healthcare data breaches

It has been observed that the incidence of data breaches has significantly increased in healthcare industry. The healthcare data breaches often expose very sensitive information, from personally identifiable information like social security names, numbers, and addresses to sensitive health data like Medicaid ID numbers, health insurance information, as well as patient medical history. Today, government in different countries is focusing on digitalization of healthcare system and related industries, as it enhances the patient engagement and enable better predictions. Additionally, the U.S. and UK government has made huge investment to ensure that all the health records are being digitized. These are factors boosting demand for Blockchain in Healthcare Market.

Growing Adoption of Block Chain to Fuel the Market Growth

The growing preference for public blockchain systems that offers various advantages such as greater transparency, offer decentralized structure. This blockchain system is used for managing healthcare data efficiently. The digital ledger technology and Ethereum are broadly used blockchain systems in healthcare. The digital ledger technology is secure, delivers a high amount of transparency with this it eliminates the need for a third-party caretaker. In addition, cost-effectiveness in implementation of public blockchain technology in healthcare is a major factor projected to gain higher market growth. With this, high standard of security protocols with anonymous nature are factors expected to complement market growth.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/blockchain-in-healthcare-market-1223/1

Benefits of Purchasing Blockchain in Healthcare Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-healthcare-market-1223

The report on Blockchain in Healthcare Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Europe Dominates the Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market

Europe held largest market share in 2021. This is due to various recent advancements in the block chain technology coupled with several government initiatives that are supporting the acceptance of innovative platforms in healthcare sector. Companies that are operating in North America are mainly focusing on the development of blockchain technology solutions to ensure the security of healthcare data as well as complete & up-to-date information about patient’s health and healthcare activity.

Recent Developments:

January, 2022: Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, the same technology powering Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies -- is finding revolutionary new applications in the healthcare sector. Recently, Aetna, Anthem, and the Cleveland Clinic partnered to announce a new blockchain-based healthcare initiative, marking the latest indication of the potential impact blockchain could have on the healthcare sector as a whole.

December, 2021: IBM Digital Health Pass Integrating with Healthcare IT Leaders Healthy Returns Practice to Provide COVID-19 Digital Credentials. The IBM Digital Health Pass is designed to enable organizations to verify COVID-19 test results or vaccination status for employees, customers and visitors entering their site, such as a sports stadium, airplane, university, government building or workplace. Relying on a combination of encryption, QR codes and blockchain technology, the IBM Digital Health Pass is a secured, voluntary digital alternative to paper test results or vaccination cards and provides another option, if needed, for individuals to share that they have tested negative or been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blockchain-in-healthcare-market-1223/contact-analyst

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market?

  • How will the Blockchain in Healthcare Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market?

  • What is the Blockchain in Healthcare market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market throughout the forecast period?

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

This market titled “Blockchain in Healthcare Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 287.9 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1,189.8 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 61.3% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Application: - Clinical Data Exchange, Billing Management and Claims, Supply Chain Management, Adjudication

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blockchain-in-healthcare-market-1223/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


