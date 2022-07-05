U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

Blockchain Identity Management Market 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players, Major Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Identity Management Market, By Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), Component (Platform, Services), Organization Size, Application, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The latest report on Blockchain Identity Management Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of Blockchain Identity Management with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for the last few years and to forecast the values for the next five years.

The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis of the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis & Insights

Blockchain Identity Management Market Scope and Market Size
Blockchain Identity Management market is segmented by Provider, Component, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, Region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain Identity Management market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2022-2028.

The report further studies the market development status and future and Blockchain Identity Management Market trends across the world. Also, it splits Blockchain Identity Management market segmentation by Provider, Component, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, Region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Blockchain Identity Management Market Segments Covered in the Report
By Provider

  • Application Providers

  • Middleware Providers

  • Infrastructure Providers

By Component

  • Platform

  • Services

By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

  • Loyalty and Rewards Management

  • Identity Management

  • Supply Chain Management

  • Payments and Smart Contracts

  • Compliance management

  • Others

By Vertical

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Telecom and IT

  • Retail and e-Commerce

  • Transport and Logistics

  • Real Estate

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Others (Automotive, Education, and Energy & Utilities)

By Region

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Rest of APAC

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

  • Middle East

  • Africa

  • South America

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION
2.1. Key Takeaways
2.2. Report Description
2.3. Market Scope & Definition
2.4. Stakeholders
2.5. Research Methodology
2.5.1. Market Size
2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources
2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources
2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources
2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources

3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Industry Segmentation
3.2. Market Trends Analysis
3.3. Major Funding & Investments
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis

4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET

5. BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY PROVIDER
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Application Providers
5.3. Middleware Providers
5.4. Infrastructure Providers

6. BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Platform
6.3. Services

7. BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Large Enterprises
7.3. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

8. BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Loyalty and Rewards Management
8.3. Identity Management
8.4. Supply Chain Management
8.5. Payments and Smart Contracts
8.6. Compliance management
8.7. Others

9. BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY VERTICAL
9.1. Introduction
9.2. BFSI
9.3. Government
9.4. Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.5. Telecom and IT
9.6. Retail and e-Commerce
9.7. Transport and Logistics
9.8. Real Estate
9.9. Media and Entertainment
9.10. Travel and Hospitality
9.11. Others (Automotive, Education, and Energy & Utilities)

10. BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Top Companies Ranking
11.3. Market Share Analysis
11.4. Recent Developments
11.4.1. New Product Launch
11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
11.4.4. Rewards & Recognition

12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. Amazon Web Services Inc.
12.2. Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.
12.3. Bitfury Group Limited
12.4. Cognizant
12.5. Infosys Limited
12.6. Microsoft Corporation
12.7. Oracle Corporation
12.8. SAP SE
12.9. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
12.10. Civic Technologies
12.11. IBM
12.12. BTL Group
12.13. Evernym
12.14. Factom
12.15. KYC-Chain
12.16. Netki
12.17. ShoCard
12.18. Tradle
12.19. UniqID

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn84g3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-identity-management-market-2022-2028-featuring-key-players-major-trends-and-drivers-301580664.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

