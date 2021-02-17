The Blockchain IoT Market Size & Share Value to Cross USD 6,500 Million by 2026, According to Facts & Factors

According to the [210+ Pages] research study; the global Blockchain IoT Market in 2019 was approximately USD 100 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 90% and is anticipated to reach around USD 6,500 Million by 2026. Top market players are Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, Filament, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Ethereum Foundation and others.

New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Blockchain IoT Market By Offering (Infrastructure Provider, Software, and Hardware), By Application (Data Security, Asset Tracking & Management, Data Communication/Sharing, Smart Contracts, and Others), By End User (Healthcare, Smart City, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utility, Retail, Building Management, Wearable & Mobile Devices, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Blockchain IoT Market was estimated at USD 100 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6,500 Million by 2026. The global Blockchain IoT Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 90% from 2019 to 2026”.

Blockchain IoT is an emerging field that is used to secure the confidential data of industries. This novel technology does not permit accession to the data from any third-party sources. The increasing penetration of blockchain and IoT in various businesses & industries is attributed to the generation and secure storage of huge amounts of confidential data, thereby likely to escalate the global blockchain IoT market growth at a splendid rate. Moreover, highly supportive regulations & policies set by governments in favor of blockchain and IoT technology are likely to generate multiple business opportunities for the industries operating in the blockchain IoT market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

By offering, the hardware segment in the global blockchain IoT market will witness considerable growth during 2020–2026

Blockchain, using its technology protocol, allows a secure exchange of data within a specific network of multiple parties. The data sharing process does not involve any sort of intermediates. The network participants intercommunicate with encrypted identities and peer-to-peer connections. Each data transaction is added to the immutable list of transactions and the data is accessible to all the participants within the network. Blockchain hardware, with the strong support of IoT, transfers data from a secure source to the cloud network. Therefore, the extensive importance of hardware in secure data transactions is flourishing its demand in the global blockchain IoT market.

Top Market Players:

Amazon.com Inc.

IBM Corporation

Filament

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Ethereum Foundation

R3

Intel Corporation

KrypC

The Linux Foundation

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global blockchain IoT sector. Key strategic developments in the global blockchain IoT market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global blockchain IoT market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global blockchain IoT market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global blockchain IoT industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different offerings, applications, end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

North America is anticipated to rule the global blockchain IoT market during the study timeframe

In 2019, North America held the major share of the global blockchain IoT market, as the region is a primary adopter of blockchain technology. In North America, the US captured the major share of the regional blockchain IoT market. The key factors prompting the dominance of the North America blockchain IoT market during the forecast period are the region has been rapidly adopting the latest and innovative technologies compared to other regions, and most of the key blockchain IoT-based industries are established in North America.

Browse the full “Blockchain IoT Market By Offering (Infrastructure Provider, Software, and Hardware), By Application (Data Security, Asset Tracking & Management, Data Communication/Sharing, Smart Contracts, and Others), By End User (Healthcare, Smart City, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utility, Retail, Building Management, Wearable & Mobile Devices, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-blockchain-iot-market-by-offering-infrastructure-provider-954

This report segments the global blockchain IoT market as follows:

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Offering Segmentation Analysis

Infrastructure provider

Software

Hardware

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Data security

Asset tracking and management

Data communication/sharing

Smart contracts

Others (Workforce Management and Real-Time Workforce Tracking)

Global Blockchain IoT Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Healthcare

Smart city

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Energy and utility

Retail

Building management

Wearable and mobile devices

Others (mining, construction, agriculture, food, real estate, and pharmaceuticals)

