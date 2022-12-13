Blockchain market in supply chain industry size to increase by USD 4,936.05 million: 47% growth to originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain market in supply chain industry by application, type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 52.21% and register an incremental growth of USD 4,936.05 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global blockchain market in supply chain is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of blockchain technology among enterprises for the secure exchange of bill of lading-related information, as well as for settling freight, repair, and lease costs are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The blockchain market in supply chain report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Omnichain Solutions: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Genuinely
Tencent Holdings Ltd.: The company offers blockchain solutions for the supply chain industry to enable traceability, enhance transparency and accountability between participants, automate procure-to-pay in the supply chain, and secure IoT devices.
VeChain Technology: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry for transparency and traceability.
Wipro Ltd.: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry through Guardtime HSX platform.
Microsoft Corp.: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Infosys Blockchain Pharma Supply Chain Solution.
Capgemini Service SAS
ConsenSys Software Inc.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
GuardTime AS
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Infosys Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
NB Ventures Inc.
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of cargo thefts, increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain and the booming e-commerce industry. However, the high initial setup and implementation cost is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market Segmentation
By application, the market is segmented into transportation, warehousing, and others. The transportation segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period
Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this blockchain market in supply chain report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blockchain market in supply chain between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the blockchain market in supply chain size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the blockchain market in supply chain industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blockchain market in supply chain vendors
Blockchain Market In Supply Chain Industry Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
178
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 52.21%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4936.05 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
42.0
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 47%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Auxesis Services and Technologies International, Bitfury Group Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., GuardTime AS, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NB Ventures Inc., Omnichain Solutions, SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., VeChain Technology, Wipro Ltd., Oracle Corp., and Microsoft Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global blockchain market in supply chain industry 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Accenture Plc
12.4 Amazon.com Inc.
12.5 Auxesis Services and Technologies International
12.6 Capgemini Service SAS
12.7 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
12.8 GuardTime AS
12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.10 Infosys Ltd.
12.11 International Business Machines Corp.
12.12 Microsoft Corp.
12.13 Oracle Corp.
12.14 SAP SE
12.15 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
12.16 TIBCO Software Inc.
12.17 Wipro Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
