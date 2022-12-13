U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,991.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,694.25
    -17.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,832.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.82
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    25.00
    +2.17 (+9.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6900
    +0.0750 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,153.82
    +195.69 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.43
    +5.77 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.95
    +90.62 (+0.33%)
     

Blockchain market in supply chain industry size to increase by USD 4,936.05 million: 47% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain market in supply chain industry by application, type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 52.21% and register an incremental growth of USD 4,936.05 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global blockchain market in supply chain is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of blockchain technology among enterprises for the secure exchange of bill of lading-related information, as well as for settling freight, repair, and lease costs are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The blockchain market in supply chain report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Omnichain Solutions: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Genuinely

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.: The company offers blockchain solutions for the supply chain industry to enable traceability, enhance transparency and accountability between participants, automate procure-to-pay in the supply chain, and secure IoT devices.

  • VeChain Technology: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry for transparency and traceability.

  • Wipro Ltd.: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry through Guardtime HSX platform.

  • Microsoft Corp.: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Infosys Blockchain Pharma Supply Chain Solution.

  • Capgemini Service SAS

  • ConsenSys Software Inc.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • GuardTime AS

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • NB Ventures Inc.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of cargo thefts, increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain and the booming e-commerce industry. However, the high initial setup and implementation cost is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into transportation, warehousing, and others. The transportation segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period

Related Reports:

The Workspace Management Software Market size is projected to grow by USD 2293.64 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), application (IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The Library Management Software Market size is projected to grow by  USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 202, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (school library, public library, academic library, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this blockchain market in supply chain report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blockchain market in supply chain between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the blockchain market in supply chain size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the blockchain market in supply chain industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blockchain market in supply chain vendors

Blockchain Market In Supply Chain Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

178

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 52.21%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4936.05 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

42.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Auxesis Services and Technologies International, Bitfury Group Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., GuardTime AS, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NB Ventures Inc., Omnichain Solutions, SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., VeChain Technology, Wipro Ltd., Oracle Corp., and Microsoft Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global blockchain market in supply chain industry 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accenture Plc

  • 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.5 Auxesis Services and Technologies International

  • 12.6 Capgemini Service SAS

  • 12.7 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • 12.8 GuardTime AS

  • 12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Infosys Ltd.

  • 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.12 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.13 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.14 SAP SE

  • 12.15 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.16 TIBCO Software Inc.

  • 12.17 Wipro Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry 2023-2027
Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-market-in-supply-chain-industry-size-to-increase-by-usd-4-936-05-million-47-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301699258.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010

    (Bloomberg) -- Last week’s oil spill in Kansas means that TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline has now leaked more crude oil than any other conduit on US land in the past 12 years. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapGoldman to Cut Hundreds More Jobs as Consumer Unit Scaled BackTh

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • King County judge rules against Washington AG in case tied to Albertsons-Kroger deal

    Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit was filed on Nov. 1, days before Albertsons planned to execute the dividend.

  • Binance’s proof-of-reserves is just another black box

    When the crypto market melted down, Binance appeared as both the main antagonist and market savior. The exchange started the run that felled its rival, FTX, and has since promised to help bail out struggling crypto firms.

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO