Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry to Grow by USD 3.32 billion | Growing Number of Cargo Thefts to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market share of the Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry is expected to increase by USD 3.32 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 50.13%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry Driver:

The growing number of cargo theft is supporting the blockchain market growth in the supply chain industry. However, blockchain technology can help in reducing cargo thefts. This is because once the information is stored, it cannot be changed. This helps in ensuring the safety of cargo and easing the tracking of products during transitions, which will positively impact the growth of the market in focus.

  • Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry Challenge:

Blockchain technology is typically developed and customized to suit the requirements of individual companies. Hence, it is expensive to purchase or develop it in-house. As every transaction is stored in the ledger, the amount of data in the blockchain increases rapidly, depending on the frequency and number of transactions. Thus, blockchain technology needs a highly advanced solution, which increases the cost.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Geographical Analysis

North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The adoption of blockchain technology among enterprises for the secure exchange of bill of lading-related information, as well as for settling freight, repair, and lease costs, will drive the blockchain market growth in the supply chain industry in the region during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the blockchain market in the supply chain industry in North America.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the transportation segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Blockchain technology acts as additional security to core processes in the transportation and logistics industry. Blockchain technology in the supply chain will optimize the entire supply chain, which will drive its market growth.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • Key Companies- Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Tencent Holdings Ltd., among others.

  • Driver- Growing number of cargo thefts

  • Challenge- High initial setup and implementation cost

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry

Vendor Insights-

The blockchain market in the supply chain industry is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies such as to compete in the market. The key offerings of some vendors are listed below:

  • Accenture Plc - The company offers blockchain for supply chain which provides an immutable audit trail proving hardware, software and documentation authenticity and compliance across supply chains.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers blockchain for supply chain which provides end-to-end visibility, verified transactions, tracking and tracing, and many more.

  • Capgemini SE - The company offers blockchain for supply chain which provides certified sourcing, deep-tier supply chain, and carbon tracking.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Customer Information System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The customer information system market share is expected to increase by USD 378.37 mn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The digital commerce software market share is expected to increase by USD 4.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 50.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

40.04

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accenture Plc

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Capgemini SE

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-market-in-supply-chain-industry-to-grow-by-usd-3-32-billion--growing-number-of-cargo-thefts-to-drive-market-growth--technavio-301495899.html

SOURCE Technavio

