Blockchain in Retail Market to Register a CAGR of 42.8% during 2021-2028; Crunchfish Developed Crunchcoins to Invite Novel Business Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Blockchain in Retail Market Research Report are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture Plc, Tata Consultancy Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Auxesis Services and Technologies, Guardtime, Sofocle Technologies, Capgemini SE

Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blockchain in retail market size was USD 126.78 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 172.22 million in 2021 to USD 2,082.80 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 42.8% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Blockchain in Retail Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, the surging demand for the product from end-users such as retail as well as supply chain is expected to navigate the demand for solution in retail.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/block-chain-in-retail-market-102092

Report Coverage:

We offer our reports which are directed with an all-inclusive examination method that primarily accentuates on presenting accurate material. Our scholars have executed a data navigation technique that further aids us to offer reliable predictions and examine the complete market dynamics precisely. Further, our researchers have obtained admittance to various global as well as domestically sponsored records for offering up-to-date information to make investment decisions for stakeholders and business professionals effortless.

Leading Global Players in Blockchain in Retail Market are:

  • IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

  • Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

  • Accenture Plc (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Tata Consultancy Services (Maharashtra, India)

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Auxesis Services and Technologies (P) Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

  • Guardtime (Lausanne, Switzerland)

  • Sofocle Technologies (Uttar Pradesh, India)

  • Capgemini SE (France, Paris)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

42.8%

2028 Value Projection

USD 2082.8 Million

Base Year

2020

Blockchain in Retail Market Size in 2020

USD 126.8 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Component, Type, Application and Geography

Blockchain in Retail Market Growth Drivers

Amplified and Refined Transaction Transparency to Help Market Growth

Procurements Commenced by Crucial Companies to Endorse Market Growth

Positive Impact on Retail Industry amid Pandemic Due to Surged Adoption of Ledger Technology


COVID-19 Impact:

Positive Impact on Retail Industry amid Pandemic Due to Surged Adoption of Ledger Technology

The outbreak of COVID-19 has fueled monetary interruptions and social stress across the globe. With the termination of global manufacturing units and production divisions, the unemployment proportion has augmented in nations. As the pandemic endures, it has triggered an unparalleled hurdle for end-use establishments to expend over blockchain in retail solutions. Organizations control solutions to elevate existing business functioning and refine transparency throughout the supply chain.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/block-chain-in-retail-market-102092

Major Segments:

Component, Type, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of components, the market is classified into platform/solutions and services.

In terms of type, the market is categorized into the public blockchain, private blockchain, and consortium blockchain.

Based on application, the market is categorized into supply chain management, food safety management, customer data management, identity management, compliance management, billing transaction processing, and others. Among applications, supply chain management is estimated to drive the blockchain in retail market growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is branched across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Amplified and Refined Transaction Transparency to Help Market Growth

Blockchain in retail enables low-cost, safe, and rapid payment operating services with the usage of encoded distributed ledgers technology. This aids in the verification of the transactions in real-time without the requirement for intermediaries such as clearinghouses and banks. Moreover, the retail industry has witnessed an extensive quantity of increase in digital payments that has surged the demand for the distributed ledger technology. Furthermore, the implementation of technology in retail is anticipated to refine proficiency, traceability, boosted safety, and larger transparency.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/block-chain-in-retail-market-102092

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest blockchain in retail market share in 2020. The region has recorded significant capitalization in blockchain in retail services and technology to preserve its position in the global market.

Companies in Europe are expansively adopting the notion of blockchain technology on account of the factor that the region is anticipated to surge with a considerable growth rate.

The market growth in Asia Pacific is steered by dominating nations such as India China, South Korea, and Japan.

In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, the implementation of technology is sustained by increasing embracement of digital technologies as well as government programs.

Competitive Landscape:

Procurements Commenced by Crucial Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for proficient tactics to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth of the product by facing least imaginable hurdles. One such proficient tactic is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both involved companies.

Industry Developments:

  • March 2021: Crunchfish developed crunchcoins in an ethereum blockchain. The crunchcoin focuses to offer cryptocurrencies that may be utilized in physical retail.

Quick Buy - Blockchain in Retail Market Analysis Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102092

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Blockchain in Retail Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (USD)

        • Platform/ Solutions

        • Services

      • By Type (USD)

        • Public Blockchain

        • Private Blockchain

        • Consortium Blockchain

      • By Application (USD)

        • Supply Chain Management

        • Food Safety Management

        • Customer Data Management

        • Identity Management

        • Compliance Management

        • Billing Transaction Processing

        • Others

      • By Region (USD)

        • North America

        • Latin America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Blockchain in Retail Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (USD)

        • Platform/ Solutions

        • Services

      • By Type (USD)

        • Public Blockchain

        • Private Blockchain

        • Consortium Blockchain

      • By Application (USD)

        • Supply Chain Management

        • Food Safety Management

        • Customer Data Management

        • Identity Management

        • Compliance Management

        • Billing Transaction Processing

        • Others

      • By Country (USD)

          • United States (By Application)

          • Canada (By Application)

          • Mexico (By Application)

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/block-chain-in-retail-market-102092

Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain as a service), By Type (Public blockchain, Private blockchain), By Applications (Digital Identity Payments, Smart Contracts), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot and Production), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cryptocurrency Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Type (Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Ripple, Ether Classic, and Others), By End-Use (Trading, E-commerce and Retail, Peer-to-Peer Payment, and Remittance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Managed Business Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Mobility Services, and Managed Communication and Collaboration Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Fiber Optics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Telecommunication, Smart Cities, Power Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation and Control, Renewable Energy, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Chillers, Air Handling Unit, and Others), By Data Center Type (Large Scale DC, Medium Scale DC, and Small Scale DC), By Cooling Technique (Room-based Cooling, Rack-based Cooling, and Row-based Cooling), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


