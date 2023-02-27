U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

Blockchain For Social Good: EMURGO and Goodwall Join Forces

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --EMURGO Group Pte. Ltd. ("EMURGO") - The official commercial arm and a founding member of the Cardano blockchain, EMURGO, and its regional entity, EMURGO Middle East & Africa ("EMURGO MEA"), today announced its strategic investment and partnership with Goodwall, a skills-based social network for young talent to connect to learning and earning opportunities. Goodwall is exploring how blockchain can support its mission to level the playing field for youth everywhere.

EMURGO and EMURGO MEA's investment will support Goodwall's sustainable growth into a Web3 service leveraging Cardano's environmentally-friendly blockchain by:

  • Driving youth awareness of Cardano through joint education initiatives

  • Providing curated Web3 skills programs for youth to build on Cardano

  • Connecting Goodwall's global skilled talent pool to micro-financial services, micropayments for work opportunities, P2P transactions, scholarships, and more via Goodwall's in-app Web3 wallet

  • Enhancing transparency and accountability through on-chain skills certifications and NFT skill badges for youth to utilize for work and educational opportunities

  • Implementing decentralized identifiers to strengthen trust and authenticity and for future on-chain voting initiatives in its app

  • Bridging Goodwall's talented youth community and the global Cardano community to exchange ideas, information, and resources

Goodwall is the skills-based social network for Gen Z. Today, it serves and supports 2m+ talent in 150+ countries on their learning and earning journeys. Goodwall helps youth showcase their skills on a digital profile, strengthen their skills by taking part in social challenges, and access skills-based opportunities. To help fuel its growth and nurture its talent pool, Goodwall is building a strong ecosystem of partners aligned with its values, including UNICEF, Randstad, and SAP.

"The Cardano blockchain and its growing ecosystem of Web3 products and services seek to provide essential services to those that have been overlooked and most in need. EMURGO believes these values mutually align with Goodwall's mission to connect talented young people with opportunities for better education, work, scholarships, financial assistance, and more," said EMURGO CEO Ken Kodama.

"Web3 presents a unique opportunity. From facilitating cross-border micropayments and powering a skills-based global economy to certifying the progress of a learner's journey in a distributed public and verifiable ledger, we're exploring how blockchain can help make the future of work, work for everyone. We are excited to have found a strategic partner in EMURGO to guide us in seizing this opportunity to level the playing field and bank the unbanked," said Goodwall co-founder and COO, Omar Bawa.

According to the World Economic Forum, young Africans are expected to constitute 42% of global youth by 2030 and there are concerns about how to equip them for an increasingly evolving knowledge economy. This highlights the need for services that can bridge a rapidly growing youth population with the right opportunities for education and jobs that fit their skill sets.

About EMURGO

EMURGO is the official commercial arm of Cardano and provides socially impactful solutions to solve some of the most intricate problems of organizations. As a founding entity of the Cardano protocol, EMURGO is able to leverage its abilities for large-scale blockchain development and rapid solutions deployment to benefit its global clients. To connect and learn more, visit https://emurgo.io.

For more information:
Albert Kim
Global PR Manager
354406@email4pr.com 
+65 6978 5823

About Goodwall

Goodwall is a skills-based social platform for young talent to learn and earn. With more than 2 million members in 150+ countries, Goodwall supports the next generation in developing and demonstrating their skills and connects them to opportunities and better livelihoods. Goodwall is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global team across 4 continents. To find out more, visit https://www.goodwall.io.

For more information:
Nadia Levinson Young
Communications Lead
354406@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-for-social-good-emurgo-and-goodwall-join-forces-301755444.html

SOURCE EMURGO

