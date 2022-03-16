Blockchain in Telecoms: 2022 Industry Analysis - Global Market to Grow from $143.6 Million in 2021 to $1.03 Billion by 2026, Witnessing a CAGR of 48.5%

Company Logo

Global Blockchain in Telecom Market

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Telecom: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industry is projected to grow from $143.6 million in 2021 to $1.03 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 48.5%.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on organization size, component, type, application and geography. The report provides an overview of the global blockchain in telecom market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021-2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of blockchain solution providers.



This report covers the market for blockchain in telecom across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. This report estimates the global market for blockchain in telecom in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.



The scope of the study includes blockchain development platforms and services associated with the platform. However, cryptocurrency wallets and mobile applications developed in the blockchain platform, predeveloped blockchain applications and physical services have been excluded from the study.



The report includes:

115 tables

An overview of the global market for blockchain in telecom sector

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Characterization and quantification of market potential for blockchain in telecom sector by organization size, providers, component, type, application, and region

Coverage of evolution, origin, and development of blockchain; information about history of blockchain in telecom sector; discussion on how blockchain used in the telecom industry and description of blockchain-related use cases in telecom and their success stories

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players including Accenture, Amazon.com, BigchainDB Gmbh, BlockCypher, ClearX Blockchain Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Internal Opportunities

External Opportunities

Market Overview

Impact of Blockchain Technology on the Telecom Sector

Benefits of Blockchain Technology in the Telecom Sector

Evolution of Blockchain Technology

Origin of Blockchain

History of Blockchain in the Telecom Sector

Development of Blockchain

Blockchain in the Telecom Industry

Blockchain-Related Use in Telecom

Operational Enablement

Regulatory Structure

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Blockchain in Telecom Success Stories

Market Drivers

Rising Roaming Fraud Issues, Telecom Sectors

Rising Adoption of AI and IoT in Telecom Sectors

Growing Adoption, Digital Wallets

Market Restraints

Lack of Standards for Telecom Industries

Unsettled Regulatory and Compliance Environment

Market Opportunities

Telecommunications Sector Gains Growth Opportunity from 5G

Increasing Acceptance of Blockchain Technology for Payments and Smart Contracts

Rising Number of Blockchain Start-ups

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Blockchain in Telecom

Key Areas Impacted by COVID-19 Outbreak, Telecom Industry

Key Initiatives, COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Platform

Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Large Organizations

Small and Medium Organizations

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Provider

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Public

Private

Hybrid

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

OSS/BSS Processes

Payments and Smart Contracts

Roaming and Settlements

Identity Management

Connectivity Provisioning

Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Singapore

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Key Product Launches and Developments

Key Collaborations and Partnerships

Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Platform Providers

Accenture plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Auxesis Services & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BigchainDB GmbH

BlockCypher

Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Bubbletone

Cegeka Group

ClearX Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Guardtime

Haidrun

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Protokol B.V.

TBCAsoft Inc.

Subex

Consortiums

Hyperledger Consortium

R3

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk3v6j

