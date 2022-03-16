Blockchain in Telecoms: 2022 Industry Analysis - Global Market to Grow from $143.6 Million in 2021 to $1.03 Billion by 2026, Witnessing a CAGR of 48.5%
Global Blockchain in Telecom Market
Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Telecom: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industry is projected to grow from $143.6 million in 2021 to $1.03 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 48.5%.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on organization size, component, type, application and geography. The report provides an overview of the global blockchain in telecom market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021-2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of blockchain solution providers.
This report covers the market for blockchain in telecom across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. This report estimates the global market for blockchain in telecom in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.
The scope of the study includes blockchain development platforms and services associated with the platform. However, cryptocurrency wallets and mobile applications developed in the blockchain platform, predeveloped blockchain applications and physical services have been excluded from the study.
The report includes:
115 tables
An overview of the global market for blockchain in telecom sector
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Characterization and quantification of market potential for blockchain in telecom sector by organization size, providers, component, type, application, and region
Coverage of evolution, origin, and development of blockchain; information about history of blockchain in telecom sector; discussion on how blockchain used in the telecom industry and description of blockchain-related use cases in telecom and their success stories
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Company profiles of major players including Accenture, Amazon.com, BigchainDB Gmbh, BlockCypher, ClearX Blockchain Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Summary
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Introduction
Internal Opportunities
External Opportunities
Market Overview
Impact of Blockchain Technology on the Telecom Sector
Benefits of Blockchain Technology in the Telecom Sector
Evolution of Blockchain Technology
Origin of Blockchain
History of Blockchain in the Telecom Sector
Development of Blockchain
Blockchain in the Telecom Industry
Blockchain-Related Use in Telecom
Operational Enablement
Regulatory Structure
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Blockchain in Telecom Success Stories
Market Drivers
Rising Roaming Fraud Issues, Telecom Sectors
Rising Adoption of AI and IoT in Telecom Sectors
Growing Adoption, Digital Wallets
Market Restraints
Lack of Standards for Telecom Industries
Unsettled Regulatory and Compliance Environment
Market Opportunities
Telecommunications Sector Gains Growth Opportunity from 5G
Increasing Acceptance of Blockchain Technology for Payments and Smart Contracts
Rising Number of Blockchain Start-ups
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Blockchain in Telecom
Key Areas Impacted by COVID-19 Outbreak, Telecom Industry
Key Initiatives, COVID-19
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
Introduction
Platform
Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Introduction
Large Organizations
Small and Medium Organizations
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Provider
Application Providers
Middleware Providers
Infrastructure Providers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
Introduction
Public
Private
Hybrid
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
OSS/BSS Processes
Payments and Smart Contracts
Roaming and Settlements
Identity Management
Connectivity Provisioning
Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Singapore
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Top Companies
Strategic Analysis
Key Product Launches and Developments
Key Collaborations and Partnerships
Key Acquisitions and Expansions
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Platform Providers
Accenture plc
Amazon.com Inc.
Auxesis Services & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
BigchainDB GmbH
BlockCypher
Blockchain Foundry Inc.
Bubbletone
Cegeka Group
ClearX Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Guardtime
Haidrun
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
IBM
Infosys Ltd.
Intel Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Protokol B.V.
TBCAsoft Inc.
Subex
Consortiums
Hyperledger Consortium
R3
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk3v6j
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900