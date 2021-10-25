U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.25
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,584.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,391.50
    +50.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.60
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.84
    +1.08 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6650
    +0.0100 (+0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    15.87
    +0.86 (+5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8270
    +0.3670 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,759.82
    +2,340.95 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.43
    +24.88 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

BlockFi and Neuberger Berman Partner to Expand Range of Crypto Asset Management Solutions

BlockFi Lending LLC
·4 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockFi, a crypto financial services company, and Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, today announced a partnership to develop and distribute a series of crypto asset management products and strategies. These products and strategies will be housed in a separate entity called BlockFi nb LLC ("BlockFi | nb").

This joint effort reflects Neuberger Berman's and BlockFi's commitment to innovation and delivering creative solutions for clients in evolving markets. As crypto assets continue to grow and develop, clients will seek solutions from firms that have demonstrated investment leadership and a deep understanding of the asset class. BlockFi | nb will seek to deliver on this objective, initially by offering crypto access solutions. BlockFi | nb's crypto access solutions will exist alongside Neuberger Berman's growing suite of actively managed crypto strategies and BlockFi's retail and institutional crypto solutions.

"We are witnessing a significant shift in investor sentiment towards digital assets, and we believe that digital assets should be considered in modern portfolios," said Greg Collett, President of BlockFi | nb. "BlockFi | nb combines the crypto expertise of BlockFi with the institutional rigor of Neuberger Berman. We think this combination will help us to improve on products currently in the market so that we can give investors cost-effective and convenient access to the performance of digital assets from their brokerage accounts."

"We're excited for this partnership—as we continue to innovate and deepen the options available to investors. Digital assets are increasingly taking their place as mainstream investments and we intend for BlockFi | nb to play a key role in that effort," said Peter Sterling, Managing Director at Neuberger Berman and a BlockFi | nb board member.

BlockFi | nb expects to launch crypto asset management products, including ETFs and other traditional structures, that will give investors cost-effective and convenient access to the performance of crypto assets in their brokerage accounts.

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $437 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

BlockFi, Neuberger Berman, nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

BlockFi

Madelyn McHugh
Madelyn.McHugh@blockfi.com

Neuberger Berman

Alexander Samuelson
Alexander.Samuelson@nb.com

Related Files

Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 1.41.05 PM.png

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): When Will It Breakeven?

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Jumps; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    Dow Jones futures rose 25 points Monday, as Tesla stock surged to record highs on a price-target boost. The Donald Trump SPAC jumped.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) as vulnerable investments in the near term. One of last week's biggest winners was Digital World Acquisition. It exploded higher in the final two trading days after announcing that it would be joining forces with Donald Trump's new media company venture.

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • PayPal Rules Out Pinterest Acquisition 'At This Time'

    PayPal rose while PINS stock tumbled after the payments giant said it's pursuing a Pinterest acquisition "at this time."

  • Income Investors Should Know That Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Cathie Wood Tells Jack Dorsey Deflationary Forces Will Eclipse Supply-Chain Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Deflationary forces will overcome the supply-chain induced price pressures buffeting the world economy, Ark Investment Management LLC founder Cathie Wood said in a tweet after a Jack Dorsey post on hyperinflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • 10 Cheap Value Stocks To Buy According To Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss the cheap value stocks to buy according to Seth Klarman. You can skip our detailed analysis of Klarman’s 13F portfolio and go directly to read the 5 Cheap Value Stocks To Buy According To Seth Klarman. Seth Klarman is an American billionaire investor, author, and hedge fund manager. Currently, he […]

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.