BlockFi Welcomes Alex Grigoryan as Chief Technology Officer

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">As a tech industry veteran, Grigoryan brings 15+ years of scaling and managing large, global engineering organizations to BlockFi ahead of continued exponential growth for the company in 2022.</span>

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a crypto financial services company, announced today that Alexander Grigoryan has joined the firm as the Chief Technology Officer and will oversee all global product development and technology strategy moving forward.

As a tech industry veteran, Grigoryan brings 15+ years of scaling and managing large, global engineering organizations to BlockFi ahead of continued exponential growth for the company in 2022.
"As we look forward to the next level of step function growth in BlockFi's global suite of products and services, we needed a tech leader who has built global financial technology platforms at scale. Given Alex's stellar track record of working with billion-dollar global brands in the mobile payments and e-commerce spaces, we knew that Alex was the perfect fit for the role and are ecstatic to have him on board to continue to make BlockFi the crypto platform of choice in 2022," said Zac Prince, CEO and Founder of BlockFi.

Mr. Grigoryan brings 15+ years of engineering and management experience having worked in a variety of startups and Fortune 500 companies scaling and managing large, global engineering organizations as well as spearheading the development of world-class mobile payments technology and customer experience platforms. Prior to BlockFi, Mr. Grigoryan led Product Engineering at Skillz, a leading mobile games platform, and before that held senior engineering and developer roles at Walmart and PayPal.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such an outstanding team at BlockFi that is truly at the frontier of building and distributing crypto financial products to masses and helping all investors build and grow their crypto wealth. I'm excited for what's ahead under the leadership of BlockFi's founders, Zac Prince and Flori Marquez. It's my belief that technology is the foundation for powering adoption and transformation at scale, and BlockFi is at the forefront of this for the crypto industry." said Mr. Grigoryan.

Learn more about BlockFi here. Want to come work with us? View career opportunities at BlockFi here.

About BlockFi
BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

Media Contact:
Rachel Willis, BlockFi
rachel.willis@blockfi.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockfi-welcomes-alex-grigoryan-as-chief-technology-officer-301458815.html

SOURCE BlockFi

