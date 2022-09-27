U.S. markets closed

Blockmate Announces Non-Executive Director Resignation

Blockmate Ventures Inc.
·2 min read
Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures Inc.

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate'' or the “Company”) announces that non-executive Anthony Zelen has resigned effective 21st September 2022 to pursue other opportunities with his other listed companies.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Zelen for his many years of service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dom Carosa (CEO & President)

For further information contact:
Dom Carosa, CEO & President
https://twitter.com/dcarosa
Blockmate Ventures Inc
dom@blockmate.com
(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


