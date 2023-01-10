U.S. markets closed

Blockmate Ventures Completes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Blockmate Ventures Inc.
·3 min read
Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures Inc.

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) is pleased to announce that it has completed a final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for additional gross proceeds of CAD $88,600. When combined with the initial tranche of the Offering completed on November 17, 2022, the Company has raised $903,267. In connection with completion of the final tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 1,772,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each “Unit” consists of one common share, and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire a further common share at a price of $0.075 until January 6, 2026.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until May 7, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders’ fees or commissions were paid by the Company in connection with completion of the Offering.

The Company will provide an Update on the business later this month.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company’s mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at: https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dom Carosa (Executive Director) - (+1-888-218-6863) https://twitter.com/DomCarosa

For further information contact:
Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


