U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,934.18
    -20.82 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,471.40
    -39.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,643.95
    -172.25 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.07
    -39.05 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.08
    -3.47 (-3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.70
    -18.50 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    17.65
    -0.24 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9960
    -0.0094 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2550
    +0.1220 (+3.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0200
    +0.9770 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,795.24
    -227.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.31
    -2.35 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.50
    -135.65 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Block's Cash App will now let users pay online beyond the Square network

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

Block's (formerly known as Square) Cash App is now letting users make payments on e-commerce sites outside the Square network. Until now, users could only make payments using Cash App Pay on Square terminals or online Square merchant partners.

The company has partnered with American Eagle, Aerie, Tommy Hilfiger, Finish Line, and JD Sports for the launch with more merchants like Romwe, Savage x Fenty, SHEIN, thredUP, and Wish coming to follow in the coming months.

Users can either explore discounts and promotions offered by these brands from the Cash App's Discover tab or go to their website and select the Cash App Pay option at checkout. They can use a mix of Cash App credit and debit cards to pay for items they purchase.

Image Credits: Block

The company said it's automatically offering a 10% discount to users when they make their first purchases with these merchants using Cash App Pay.

Block first introduced Cash App Pay last year to let customers easily make payments to Square merchant partners in-person or online by scanning a QR code or pressing the button on their app.

This new move of letting users make payments outside the Square network might help Block compete better with rivals like Apple Pay, which has a long list of online partners. The firm announced in June that it's working with Apple to support the tap-to-pay on iPhone feature — which was announced back in Februaryon the Square app later this year.

In April, Block confirmed a massive data breach where a former employee download unauthorized reports from the Cash App that included information like full customer names, brokerage account numbers, and some cases full information about their investment portfolio.

Cash App, which has more than 80 million users on its platform, is a major revenue feature driver for Block and offers services like investment in stocks and Bitcoin. The company posted $1.47 billion in profit for Q2 2022 with 29% year-on-year growth, but its Bitcoin business revenue was down due to the volatile crypto market.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's Truth Social app currently not allowed on Google's app store

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle explains why Donald Trump's "Truth Social" app is barred from Google's app store.&nbsp;

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Technology Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Security door and lock maker Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) and industrial conglomerates Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) are not the first companies that spring to investors' minds when thinking about technology companies. The industrial giant's management intends to become a "software industrial". It wants to get there by the continued rollout of its analytical software platform, Honeywell Forge.

  • Analyst: Apple stock is a Buy ahead of the inflationary iPhone 14 release

    Apple could see a huge profit tailwind if it jacks up the price of its coming iPhone, reasons one top analyst.

  • When is the Apple event 2022? The iPhone 14 and new Watch release date has been revealed

    Apple is holding perhaps its biggest event of the year, revealing the iPhone 14, new Watches and more. Apple has now confirmed when exactly the reveal will take place. The release dates will not be revealed until later, but there is plenty of information to make a good guess about when the new iPhones will be released.

  • US blocks sale of graphics chips to China over security fears

    The White House has blocked two of America’s biggest chip makers from exporting high end graphics chips to China over fears the technology could be put to military use.

  • Latest U.S. Chip Curbs Deliver Setback to China’s AI Ambitions

    Restrictions on sales of Nvidia’s high-end processors to China throw a wrench the country’s hopes to lead in artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

  • Nokia users offered eco-friendly rewards for keeping phones for longer

    The new service offers those who keep their devices for longer tokens that can be used to support sustainability efforts around the world.

  • T-Mobile Makes a Bold Claim About AT&T, Verizon

    AT&T , T-Mobile and Verizon are the main players in the mobile world, and lately T-Mobile has been leaning hard on entertainment in order to attract the attention of new customers. What Is T-Mobile's Latest Move? T-Mobile has introduced a discount for seniors as part of its ongoing Carrier Callout Program.

  • Microsoft’s $69bn Call of Duty deal faces investigation over impact on PlayStation fans

    Microsoft is facing an in-depth investigation by the competition watchdog over concerns that its $69bn (£60bn) takeover of one of the world’s largest videogame companies will allow it to crush rivals and push up prices.

  • iPhone 14: Apple to add bigger pixels to camera in new phone, report claims

    New camera technology should make for better pictures at night

  • Nvidia Warns of Sales Hit From New U.S. Chip Licensing Requirements for China

    The U.S.’s largest chip maker by market value says the new rule puts up to $400 million of quarterly sales into jeopardy.

  • SoftBank’s Arm Is Suing Qualcomm for Licensing and Trademark Violations

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd. sued Qualcomm Inc. for breach of contract and trademark infringement, setting up a legal showdown between the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned chip company and one of its biggest customers.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsThe conflict cent

  • Arm sues Qualcomm, aiming to unwind Qualcomm's $1.4 billion Nuvia purchase

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Chip technology firm Arm Ltd, which is owned by Softbank Group Corp, on Wednesday said it had sued Qualcomm Inc and Qualcomm's recently acquired chip design firm Nuvia Inc for breach of license agreements and trademark infringement. Arm is seeking an injunction that would require Qualcomm to destroy designs developed under Nuvia’s license agreements with Arm. Arm alleged its approval was needed before these could be transferred to Qualcomm.

  • U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts

    A U.S. order to ban exports of some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in the country, experts said. Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China. Advanced Micro Devices also said it had received new license requirements that will stop its advanced AI chip called MI250 from being exported to China.

  • Samsung, Sony voted most respected consumer tech companies: survey

    Apple came in at No. 10, while China's Huawei was at the bottom of the list.

  • Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes

    Amazon and Alphabet unit Google criticised Microsoft's cloud computing changes on Tuesday, saying they limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers. The U.S. software giant on Monday announced amended licensing deals and other changes that will take effect on Oct. 1 and which they say will make it easier for cloud service providers to compete. Amazon, Google, Alibaba and Microsoft's own cloud services will be excluded from the deals.

  • Apple chief privacy officer set to leave company for law firm -Bloomberg News

    Horvath, who joined Apple in 2011, is taking a job at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, the report said. The iPhone maker's top privacy executive, who is also a lawyer, had previously served in key privacy roles at Alphabet Inc's Google the U.S. Department of Justice, as per her LinkedIn profile.

  • T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff

    The service provider has found ways to make its service more valuable by giving users free add-ons they actually want.

  • Amazon, Google Oppose Microsoft's Cloud Computing Updates

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit Google slammed Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud computing changes, Reuters reports. The companies argued that Microsoft's updates limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers. Microsoft amended licensing deals effective October 1, likely to make it easier for cloud service providers to compete. Microsoft excluded Amazon, Google, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Cisco, Extreme Networks and Digi International

    Cisco, Extreme Networks and Digi International are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.