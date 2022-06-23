U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.82
    -4.07 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,377.28
    -105.85 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,085.45
    +32.37 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,686.46
    -3.82 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.78
    -1.41 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.03
    -0.39 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0052 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    -0.1120 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8310
    -1.3090 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,310.30
    -20.22 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.72
    +2.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

BlockSpaces Announces Banking Relationship with Cogent Bank

·3 min read

BlockSpaces relationship with Cogent Bank allows their blockchain-backed company to bank with ease.

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockSpaces, a B2B integration platform that connects business applications to blockchain networks, today announce their banking relationship with Cogent Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank. The announcement was made at the Florida Bankers Association (FBA), one of Florida's oldest trade associations since 1888, annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

BlockSpaces' relationship stems from Cogent Bank's unique understanding of the blockchain industry, including a firm grasp of the risks, distributed ledger technology, virtual currency, decentralized finance, and the evolving regulatory landscape. As Cogent Bank focuses on providing flexible, innovative, and forward-thinking services, the relationship allows the company to utilize Cogent's real-time, tokenized payment platform, advanced treasury management tools, and API gateway for data integration.

"As the blockchain industry continues to rapidly develop, it's critical for emerging companies to leverage progressive banking institutions for business operations," said Rosa Shores, Co-Founder and CEO of BlockSpaces. "Very few providers are up to serving customers with these unique needs. We are thrilled to have found such an innovative partner in Cogent Bank that truly embraces the coming digital transformation."


"We couldn't be happier to build our business with such a forward-thinking banking partner. We're having exciting discussions on how to bring digital asset services to more businesses and organizations in the future," said Gabe Higgins, Co-Founder and Chief Blockchain Officer of BlockSpaces.

"We know clients like BlockSpaces are in need of instantaneous payments using blockchain technology in today's fast-paced, digital economy," says Chirag Bhavsar, president of Cogent Bank. "At Cogent Bank we are always looking towards the future of banking, creating innovative solutions to fit the unique needs of our customers."

As the traditional financial services industry undergoes an upheaval due to technological developments such as blockchain, Web 3.0, and decentralized finance (DeFi), BlockSpaces has solidified its relationship with Cogent Bank as they lead the way in allowing functionality to their clients through innovative services.

About BlockSpaces

BlockSpaces is a B2B integration platform that connects business applications to blockchain networks through managed Web3 infrastructure, no/low code workflows and robust performance analytics. In April, the company introduced Lightning Connect, a simplified, non-custodial solution designed for businesses to experience the benefits of Bitcoin with lightning-fast, low-fee, secure payment processing.

The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

For more information, visit www.blockspaces.com.

About Cogent Bank

Cogent Bank is a state-chartered bank that has operated as a full-service business and personal bank since 2001. With over $1 billion in total assets Cogent offers multiple banking centers in North, Central and Southwest Florida. Cogent offers a broad range of lending, depository, treasury management and mobile banking services designed to meet the complex and diverse needs of its clients while staying focused on the local communities it serves. Cogent believes banking is personal and requires high-touch, innovative services designed to make managing financial transactions easier. Cogent pairs its financial expertise with a passion for learning more about its clients' goals and objectives.

To learn more, visit www.cogentbank.net.

Contacts

Media Contact for BlockSpaces:
Jamila Nicholson
media@blockspaces.com

Media Contact for Cogent Bank:
Shelby Eiger
shelby.eiger@andbarr.co

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockspaces-announces-banking-relationship-with-cogent-bank-301574297.html

SOURCE BlockSpaces

Recommended Stories

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 picks from Bill Gates’ latest stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and go directly to Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Bill Gates is a prominent name in the tech industry. He’s the […]

  • Here's What Moved Tesla Shares Today

    As is often the case, there was no shortage of news and coverage on electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Thursday. The headline may have had investors turning negative about Tesla's near-term outlook, but the maintenance work scheduled for the plant is expected to increase its productivity. Another bit of news that drew a negative response from investors was the release of a May 30 interview with CEO Elon Musk in which he said Tesla's new factories in Berlin and Texas were both burning through cash and losing billions due to supply chain-related delays.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

  • Revlon stock plummets after filing for bankruptcy

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses the decline in Revlon shares after the company filed for bankruptcy.

  • 5 Dividend Kings to Buy Now

    For dividend growth investors the market drop hasn't been as severe and they can sleep better at night knowing that their passive income will almost certainly grow, regardless of what happens in the market. This is especially true for those who are invested in dividend growth stocks that have earned the title Dividend King. If you are seeking to grow your passive income and wealth over the long haul, you might want to take a closer look at any of these five Dividend Kings that look like great buys at the moment.

  • Should You Consider Acquiring John Deere (DE) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • Is Upstart in Trouble After the Fed's Monster Rate Hike?

    The rapidly rising interest rate environment proved to be a huge headwind for the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in the first quarter of 2022. As the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, the market -- sensing a newly hawkish Fed -- quickly drove up other short-term rates. This put pressure on loan demand and Upstart's overall business model.

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Franchise Group considers significantly lowering Kohl's bid, CNBC reports

    Franchise Group Inc. is now considering lowering its offer to buy department store chain Kohl's Corp., according to CNBC. Find out the details.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • FedEx to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday afternoon

    Shipping giant FedEx is set to report Q4 earnings on Thursday after the closing bell with analysts expecting a 37% rise.&nbsp;

  • Wall Street Faces Billion-Dollar Losses on Sinking Buyout Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment bankers in the US and Europe are bracing for potentially billions of dollars in total losses on big-ticket leveraged buyouts as they struggle to offload risky corporate debt that’s plunging in value amid a sweeping market selloff.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsYields Tumble as Powell Reiter

  • Top Materials Stocks for July 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • Crypto broker Voyager recovers amid possible Three Arrows Capital loan default

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss crypto broker Voyager amid the possibility of a 3AC loan default.

  • Here’s how you can compound dividend stocks to double the S&P 500’s return

    DEEP DIVE Companies announce dividend increases all the time, but here’s one that points to a simple investing strategy that can lower your risk and make you a lot of money over the years. Maybe it isn’t so exciting on the surface: Kroger Co.