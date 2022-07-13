Blocktane Exchange Announces Liquidity Rewards Program Success, 100x User Growth in Last 12 Months

Blocktane

Curitiba, Brazil, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blocktane, a leading crypto exchange with a substantial presence in Brazil and South America, is proud to announce a stellar year of growth since its introduction of Blocktanium (BKT), its platform token which provides rewards, fee discounts, and other benefits within the Blocktane ecosystem.

Blocktane’s team focused on Brazil and other emerging markets in South America and around the world due to the strong demand for a high quality exchange service with globally competitive liquidity and fees unavailable from local competitors.

Blocktane has focused on driving user acquisition and order flow growth through organic and viral marketing such as BKT token based rewards programs including the Liquidity Rewards Program, currently in its second Epoch, after a resounding success in its launch Epoch which took place in June.

At the start of the forthcoming third Epoch, Blocktane will introduce several exciting new features which are widely expected to drive even further volume and user acquisition.



Blocktane has made several strategic alliances in ensuring it is the recipient of as much user order flow as possible, including being an early partner exchange for Hummingbot, the open source algorithmic trading platform for crypto

Though retail oriented on the outside, Blocktane’s infrastructure was built with the institutional skills and acumen of a team with decades of experience in traditional financial services such as Nasdaq, Toronto Stock Exchange, and high frequency trading firms. This includes fully segregated third party custody with insurance on hot and cold assets through partner Balance Custody.

