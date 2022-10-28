U.S. markets closed

Blonder Tongue Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.
·2 min read
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL) announced today it will report its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Friday, November 4, 2022 prior to market opening. Management will then host a teleconference to discuss the results with the investment community.

Details of the live teleconference:

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. CT, 8:00 a.m. PT)
Toll Free: 877-545-0523
International: 973-528-0016
Participant Access Code: 368429

The audio replay will be available under Investor Related Information on the Blonder Tongue Investor Relations webpage.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of its products continue to be designed and built in their state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Blonder Tongue anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future should be considered "forward-looking" statements, including statements that use the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to continue as a going concern. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

Contacts:

Eric Skolnik
Chief Financial Officer
eskolnik@blondertongue.com
(732) 679-4000

Ted Grauch
Chief Executive Officer
tgrauch@blondertongue.com
(732) 679-4000

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722852/Blonder-Tongue-Schedules-Conference-Call-to-Discuss-Third-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Results

