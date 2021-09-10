Blood Drive & Ceremony Memorializing Fallen First Responders and a Houston Unsung Hero

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAACP Houston Branch, in partnership with One Body Networking, Inc. and Young Women's College Preparatory Academy, will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE: Saturday, September 11, 2021

TIME: Blood Drive & Health Fair (COVID-19 Testing/Vaccinations) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Commemorative Ceremony from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Young Women's College Preparatory Academy, 1906 Cleburne Street, Houston (77004)

WHO: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Deputy HISD Superintendent Richard Cruz, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena, NAACP President Bishop James Dixon, One Body Networking, Inc. President & Founder Janice Weaver, YWCPA 2022 Class President Ryleigh Cage, Students, Community Leaders, and Guests

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES: Mayor Saluting a Houston 9/11 Unsung Hero, Blood Donors Giving Blood, YWCPA 9/11 Historic Perspective Essay, Commemorative Wreath Presentations, Fire Chief Pena Ringing the Bell, Live Musical Vocalist Performances, Health Pavilion and Community Resources

About NAACP Houston Branch

The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Houston Branch is to ensure the political, educational, housing, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The Houston Branch is committed to advocating and serving vulnerable communities who are experiencing the brunt of health and economic insecurities during this COVD-19 pandemic. For more information, visit https://naacphouston.org.

About One Body Networking, Inc.

One Body Networking Inc. is 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is built around paying it forward by hosting blood drives. The successful first annual blood drive was held at the Texas Woman Empowerment Center. Since then, One Body Networking, Inc. has continued hosting its official blood drive tour throughout Houston with various non-profit and educational institutions. For more information, visit https://onebodynetworking.org.

About Young Women's College Preparatory Academy

Young Women's College Preparatory Academy (YWCPA) opened in 2011 as a middle and high school secondary school for girls located in Houston's Third Ward. The Foundation for the Education of Young Women and the Houston Independent School District partnered to develop the school. The school's motto is, "Young Women Today, Leaders Tomorrow." April Williams is the principal. For more information, visit https://www.houstonisd.org/ywcpa.

For more information about Young Women's College Preparatory Academy, visit https://www.houstonisd.org/ywcpa

For more information about One Body Networking, Inc., visit https://onebodynetworking.org

