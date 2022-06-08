U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market Growth Increases With More Blood Sample Testing Due To A Rise In The Number Of Overall Patients As Per The Business Research Company's Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
·4 min read
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD

TBRC’s market research report covers blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market size, blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market forecasts, major blood gas and electrolyte analyzers companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market, the increase in the number of patients led to more blood sample testing, contributing to the growth of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. Blood tests are used for a variety of purposes, including determining cholesterol and blood glucose levels. These can help keep track of the risk of heart disease, vascular disease, and diabetes, as well as how well the problem is treated. For instance, in 2021, of the 118.5 million blood donations received worldwide, 40% were collected in high-income countries, which account for 16% of the global population. Children under the age of five years old receive up to 54% of blood transfusions in low-income nations, but in high-income countries, the most frequently transfused patient group is over 60 years old, accounting for up to 75% of all transfusions. Thus, the increase in the number of patients led to more blood sample testing, which is contributing to the growth of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.

Request for a sample of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market report

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market size is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2021 to $2.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market share is expected to grow to $3.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Increasing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. Blood gas analysis is typically used in hospital point of care (POC) settings, where easy and accurate results are required. This involves emergency rooms, intensive care units, and operating rooms. For instance, in 2020, Swiss multinational healthcare company, Roche, introduced the CE mark availability of Roche v-TAC, a new digital diagnostic solution that provides clinicians with results for arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities through the same, less invasive venous puncture with the utilization of a digital algorithm. The analysis provides clinicians with information about a patient’s pulmonary function and acid-base status, both of which are required to make a diagnosis, allow treatment, and monitor progress.

Major players covered in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market overview are OPTI Medical Systems Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., The Samsung Group, Radiometer Medical ApS, Novastat, Erba Mannheim, Roche Holding AG, Medica Corp, Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory, Alere Inc., Dalko Diagnostics, Erba.

TBRC’s global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers industry analysis is segmented by product into blood gas analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, combined analyzers, consumables; by modality into portable, laboratory, benchtop; by end-use into central laboratories, point-of-care, diagnostic centers, hospitals, others.

North America was the largest region in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market overviews, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market segments and geographies, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market trends, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market drivers, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market restraints, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Electrode Type Blood Glucose Meter, Photoelectric Blood Glucose Meter), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Instruments And Kits, Reagents), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Plasma Fractionation Companies), By Technology (Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence Assay, Rapid Test), By Application (Blood Grouping, Disease Screening) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Hemostasis Analyzers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Clinical Laboratory Analyzers, Point-Of-Care Testing Analyzers, Consumables), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research And Development Organisations, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Uses), By Test (APTT Tests, D Dimer Tests, Platelet Function Tests, Fibrinogen Tests, Prothrombin Time Tests, Other Tests), By Technology (Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology, Other Technologies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.


CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


